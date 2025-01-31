YFN Lucci Released After Three Years In Prison

After roughly three years behind bars, YFN Lucci was finally released from prison today. According to WSBTV, the Georgia Department of Corrections has confirmed that the performer was freed earlier today (January 31). His release comes just a few weeks after Loren Lorosa provided Lucci's fans with a hopeful update on his case. At the time, she said he'd be going home sometime this month.

"A source close to the rapper tells me, Lucci will be released ANY DAY NOW," she tweeted. "His teams literally checking their phones daily for the call." Lorosa added that Lucci had to follow a set of conditions following his release. According to her, however, they're nothing "too crazy." Lucci was arrested in 2021 on RICO charges. Around this time last year, he pleaded guilty to one count of violating Georgia's Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. Shortly after his plea, he was sentenced to 10 years behind bars and 10 years of probation.

Georgia Department Of Corrections Confirms YFN Lucci Was Released

In November of last year, YFN Lucci's supporters got a similarly hopeful update from his label, Think It's A Game Records. The label hopped online to share that he had a tentative parole date in January 2025. In July of 2024, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis penned a letter in support of Lucci being released early to the State Board of Pardons and Paroles. “The state does not object to the defendant, Rayshawn Bennett being released," she wrote in part, noting that this statement only held true if his good behavior continued.

For now, fans have yet to hear from Lucci directly, so it remains unclear what his plans are now that he's back at home. It unfortunately doesn't look like they'll include getting back together with Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter, however. During an appearance on The Morning Hustle this month, she made it clear that she has no interest in rekindling their romance.