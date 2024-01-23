YFN Lucci Gets 20-Year Sentence For Violating Street Gang Terrorism & Prevention Act

YFN Lucci has been hit with a 20-year sentence after pleading guilty to one count of violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act. He accepts 10 years in prison followed by an additional 10 years of probation. The rapper also enters the sentence with time served dating back to January 13, 2021, as well as a letter from the State to the pardon and parole board confirming it will not object to his early release. Altogether WSB-TV's Michael Seiden reports he will likely only spend about 3.5 more months behind bars.

Prior to his plea, Lucci faced several more counts, including felony murder, which carried a maximum penalty of life without parole. Prior to the sentence reading, Lucci apologized to the victim’s family as well as his own friends and loved ones.

Read More: Young Thug's Lawyer Explains YFN Lucci Connection In Court

YFN Lucci Performs At "Joy To The Polls" Concert

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 05: Rapper YFN Lucci performs onstage during "Joy To The Polls" pop up concert on January 05, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Lucci’s attorney, Drew Findling, addressed afterward whether his client will have to testify during the ongoing YSL RICO trial. "Anybody that says that is a liar," he began. "We all just went to court today. It's clear as day. There is no corporation in the YSL case. He will not be testifying in that case. If anybody wants to subpoena him, we'll file a subpoena to squash that subpoena. He wants nothing to do with that case. He's made that clear. For three and a half years, he has said he knows nothing and will not participate in that case."

YFN Lucci Receives Prison Sentence

As part of the negotiated plea, Bennett was sentenced to a 20 year sentence with 10 years to serve. That means that he has 10 years to serve in prison followed by 10 years of probation.@wsbtv — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) January 23, 2024 BREAKING: YFN Lucci will serve about 3.5 months in jail and then he will be released and serve the rest of his sentence on probation. @wsbtv — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) January 23, 2024

While Lucci's case is done, Young Thug's YSL case continues this week. Monday, the group's co-founder, Trontavious Stephens, discussed Thug's use of "Truly Humble Under God" as an acronym. Be on the lookout for further updates on YFN Lucci on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: YFN Lucci's Lawyer Is Confident That YSL RICO Case Will Be A Mistrial

[Via]