While there are no specific details as to why, there is debate within the rap and legal communities over whether this trial has been fair.

YFN Lucci’s Lawyer Is Confident That YSL RICO Case Will Be A Mistrial

YFN Lucci’s lawyer recently issued a statement alleging that Young Thug and YSL’s current RICO case will almost definitely result in a mistrial. Moreover, for those unaware, the YFN crew is currently undergoing their own RICO trial that’s causing debate among rap and legal communities. According to this new development, the YSL trial’s defense team maintained that many aspects of this trial are fundamentally flawed. Furthermore, there’s not a lot of specific information when it comes to what aspects of this legal proceeding are pointing towards a mistrial. Regardless, there’s already a lot of debate on these legal cases and whether prosecutors will have their way.

“Jeffrey Williams, a/k/a ‘Young Thug,’ et al, Incidtment No. 22SC183572,” YFN Lucci’s lawyer’s alleged statement began. “Despite commencing ‘noir dire’ over six (6) months ago- i.e., January 6, 2023- not a single juror has been qualified in the YSL trial. In a word, the end result of the YSL trial, at first blush, appears to have 2255 and/or ‘revisable error’ written all over it. The primary reason for this is due to the large number of defendants being tried at the same time.

YFN Lucci’s Lawyer Alleged Statement On YSL RICO Case

“To be sure, the manner in which the YSL trial is being conducted will certainly result in: (1) jury prejudice; (2) prejudice from the sheer number of defendants; (3) prejudice from the sheer length of trial; and (4) prejudice due to the ongoing procedural complications,” it reportedly continued. “‘See United States v. Delatorre, 522 f.Supp.2d 1034 (N.D.Ill. November 21, 2007). It is worth noting that the State has previously cited and heavily relied upon the ‘Delatorre’ opinion- albeit in the context of severing counts- in its first multi-defendant gang case it tried in Fulton County, Georgia back in 2009.”

Meanwhile, it’s unclear whether the court will even address these concerns at any given point during proceedings. With the court’s denial of bond for Young Thug, fans expressed worry at the impact of this trial and its potential outcome. Until they get the proceedings into full swing, it will be hard to determine whether the case will reach a verdict. On that note, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on YFN Lucci, Young Thug, and the YFN and YSL RICO cases.

