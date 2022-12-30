YFN Lucci is at the centre of the latest developments in YSL’s RICO case. Lucci and Thugger have a history of involving themselves in a back-and-forth beef over the years.

Lucci’s mother was reportedly shot at some time during their beef. Prosecutors reportedly believe that the So Much Fun rapper subsequently bragged about being responsible in his lyrics.

Young Thug and Gunna attend Onyx Monday Nights hosted by Young Thug at Onyx Nightclub on May 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The song in question is his 2021 collab with the late Juice WRLD, “Bad Boy.” “I shot at his mommy, now he no longer mention me,” Thug raps in the track.

On Thursday (December 29), rumors that Lucci is on the witness list within YSL’s case began to circulate on social media. This stems from a video taken in court. Somebody asks if YFN Lucci is in the indictment, to which someone else responds, “he’s a witness. Isn’t he on the witness list also?” Another person replies, “right.”

Attorney confirms that YFNLucci is on the witness list for Young Thug’s RICO trial and may be called to testify against him‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/Y2tfUN53zb — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 29, 2022

However, the “Everyday We Lit” rapper’s attorney, Drew Findling is speaking out against these claims.

“Rayshawn Bennett [Lucci], has never been interviewed or subpoenaed by law-enforcement, the Fulton County District Attorney‘s office or any of the party’s regarding the YSL case. Any party can announce for example that Abraham Lincoln is on their witness list, but those words alone are meaningless. So, to be 100% clear, Rayshawn Bennett [Lucci] will not be a witness in the YSL case. His focus, as it should be, is on his pending Fulton County case,” Findling says in a statement to XXL.

YFN Lucci is not a witness to be used against Young Thug in his RICO case … this according to the rapper's attorney Drew Findling pic.twitter.com/CxVbolWikA — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 29, 2022

Earlier last year, the world was witness to Lucci surrendering himself to authorities on murder and gang charges. Furthermore, the Atlanta native claims he was the victim of a stabbing while behind bars in March. Despite requests to see a release, he remains in prison. As does Young Thug, who awaits his trial after several fellow YSL members have taken plea deals. Jury selection will reportedly begin on January 5, 2023.

