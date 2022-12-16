It’s now been three years since we tragically lost Juice WRLD to an overdose-induced seizure in 2019. He was only 21 years old.

Although he’s no longer with us, his estate continues to keep his legacy alive by consistently dropping new music for his fans.

The Chicago native recorded so much while he was alive. Fans have already received two posthumous albums and an array of singles.

With just one verse and a repeated hook, “Face 2 Face” is short but sweet. However, it showcases the “Robbery” rapper in familiar territory.

In his signature sing-rap flow, he expresses the difficulty of battling his demons as he tries to get some sleep. This kind of intimacy within his music is why he continues to be loved and adored by fans.

His continued willingness to never shy away from addressing topics like mental health and addiction makes his impact on this generation undeniable.

“The ship gon’ sink, can’t sail no more / I lost my receipt when I sold my soul / I lost my seat, what do I stand for? / The monsters of the deep, they take control,” he candidly sings to kick off the verse.

An accompanying video also arrives alongside the song. Directed and edited by Steve Cannon, the visuals perfectly capture the images that Juice vividly paints throughout the track.

“Face 2 Face” serves as his third official single of 2022.

Earlier this year, the deluxe version of his posthumously-released 2021 album, Fighting Demons dropped. Five additional songs were added to the original tracklist, including “My Life In A Nutshell” and the previously released “Rich And Blind.”

What do you think of Juice WRLD’s new song? Stream the new track on Spotify or Apple Music, and afterward, tell us your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Every time I go to fall asleep, these demons haunting me

Face my fears, face-to-face as we meet

Evil is grabbing me

Losing my gravity

My mind’s a bloody scene, detached from reality

[via]