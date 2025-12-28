50 Cent Seems To Clap Back At Fabolous, Jim Jones, Maino & Dave East

50 Cent is always looking for someone else to tussle with online, but it seems like he's taking a break from his antics ahead of the new year. While a recent message from him was a vague warning to those he's going to go after, folks couldn't help but interpret it as a dig against Fabolous, Maino, Jim Jones, and Dave East.

For those unaware, the Let's Rap About It podcast hosts dropped a new freestyle this week that seemed to take aim at the G-Unit mogul. Not only did they use his instrumentals and reference him at various points in their verses, but they also named the whole thing "Squatter's Rights," a cheeky jab at the accusatory insults that 50 has thrown at them.

But in a new social media post shared across his platforms, Fif suggested that he won't be investing in negative energy before 2025 is out and 2026 is in. However, a storm is definitely coming.

"Let’s toast to success, health, and prosperity. I’m planning my new year. When I’m done, I’ll come out to play. You know everyone who plays with me wishes they didn’t in the end," he captioned his post. The picture is an edit of the Queens rapper posing as Leonardo DiCaprio's performance as The Great Gatsby, specifically that one popularized image of a toast at a party.

50 Cent's Beef

Still, though, folks should take this with a grain of salt. Maybe it's a subliminal message, but the more likely explanation is that he just wanted to troll his haters generally.

Elsewhere, 50 Cent's beef with these folks has been mutually beneficial, or at least, that's how Maino called it as a solid business move. As for Dave East, Jim Jones, and Fabolous, they have different levels of beef with him. So it's hard to really predict what will happen next here.