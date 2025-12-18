50 Cent Leaks Audio Of Jim Jones' Landlord Alleging He Owes Thousands In Back Rent

Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson during the Humor &amp; Harmony Weekend: Big Bowl Comedy Show presented by 50 Cent at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium Thursday evening, August 8, 2024. Henrietta Wildsmith / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
50 Cent has been at odds with Jim Jones ever since he dubbed his new Netflix Diddy docuseries a "mockumentary."

During a recent episode of his podcast, Jim Jones shared his thoughts on Netflix's new 50 Cent-produced Diddy docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. He called it a "mockumentary," prompting Fif to fire back. In a series of social media posts, he put both Jones and Maino on blast, alleging that they're in serious debt.

"These guys are squatters, they owe 250,000 k for the space they are filming their podcast," he alleged in one Instagram post. "These bums are trying to win best dressed award and can’t pay their bills."

Now, 50 Cent has upped the ante by sharing a recording of an alleged conversation with the owner of Jones' podcast building. In the recording, the owner claims that working with Jones has been anything but pleasant, as seen in a clip shared by Kollege Kidd on Twitter/X. He also alleges that Jones owes him anywhere between $80K and $180K in unpaid rent.

At the time of writing, Jones has not publicly addressed the recording.

Read More: 50 Cent Tells Dr. Umar To "Shut Up" Over "Sean Combs: The Reckoning" Criticism

Why Is 50 Cent Beefing With Jim Jones?

After 50 Cent called him and Jones "bums," however, Maino hopped on Instagram to troll the mogul. "Meet Killer Curly Ladies & Gentlemen," he captioned a doctored image of his foe with long curly hair. "He Helped Me Get My Record Deal Before So Imma Always Be Grateful, So It’s Gone Hurt Me To Drag This N***a To Hell! 🤦🏾‍♂️. F*ck Is The Problem Curtis? What Has Your G Unit G- String In a Bunch N***a? Is It The B*tch Or The Diabetes? But Let’s Rap About It!!! @letsrapaboutitpodcast."

This sparked yet another heated response from 50. "I understand Diddy was your hero, stay down with him," he demanded. "I don’t care if you let him play with ya butt, then act like you don’t remember." From there, he threatened to buy Jones and Maino's podcast studio.

"I didn’t have this on my list of things to do, but if you insist I’ll make time," he declared. "I’m working on buying the space where you film, and 50 percent of your podcast you know I don’t [cap emoji]."

Read More: 50 Cent Claims He Got "Ebro In The Morning" Canceled

