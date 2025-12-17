50 Cent Claims He Got "Ebro In The Morning" Canceled

50 Cent says he was responsible for getting Ebro in the Morning taken off the air at Hot 97. He explained his reasoning in a post on Instagram on Wednesday morning, reacting to a clip of Ebro blaming him for ruining the New York hip-hop scene.

In the video, Ebro explains: "I told 50 he ruined New York hip-hop. He spun it back around on me, talking about I ruined New York hip-hop, and then all of his fans and fanatics ran with that. But first, it was 50 Cent who ruined New York hip-hop. Y'all know nobody wanted to work together. People who was already popping in the city, everybody was hemming and hawing and soft-shoeing because nobody wanted to work together because 50 Cent was so popping. That's where that narrative comes from."

50 responded to the accusation in the caption, writing: "That’s why I put a word in to have your show taken off the air, you can’t just go around saying Nasty things about people."

What Happened To "Ebro In The Morning?"

Ebro Darden confirmed the end of his morning talk show in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday. "It's done. More to come," he wrote in a brief statement.

It's unclear exactly why the show came to an end, but Ebro claimed in a later video on social media that the bosses at Hot 97 wanted to silence him. “Bro’s a casino owner. You know the three licenses they got in NY for the casino? The guy that owns the sh*t owns one of the casino licenses,” Darden said, as caught by Complex. “He gotta raise half a billion dollars. They need my sh*t talking, anti-Netanyahu, anti-government, progressive sh*t out of the way, bro. They need me out of the way.”