DJ Akademiks continued trolling Ebro Darden on social media, Monday, while reacting to a clip of the former Hot 97 host promoting his Apple Music One show. The drama began when Ebro confirmed that Hot 97 canceled his long-running program, Ebro in the Morning, last week.

"N****a lost one job and showed up to the other job extra early.. making infomercials in the lobby while waiting to clock in," Ak joked on X (formerly Twitter). "Got his corporate voice on.. he finally learned he just a f*ckin worker not no boss. I feel u bro … can’t get fired twice in a week."

Akademiks previously trolled Ebro while covering his back-and-forth with Drake. The Toronto rapper had posted an axe emoji in response to the cancelation of Ebro in the Morning, which prompted Ebro to label him "right wing."

"The lack of self-awareness from Ebro is astounding," Ak said on a livestream while viewing the exchange. "The fact that Ebro would call someone else a hater. Go look back at the history. I've never hated on Ebro." As for the "right-wing" accusation specifically, Akademiks continued: "So Ebro now feels like me, Drake, Trump, and MAGA felt he was too powerful at Hot 97." He then made fun of Hot 97's low view count on YouTube and joked about feeling "threatened."

What Happened To "Ebro In The Morning?"

Ebro Darden confirmed the end of his morning talk show in a post on X on Friday. "It's done. More to come," he wrote in a brief statement.