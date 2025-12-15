DJ Akademiks Continues Roasting Ebro Over Canceled Hot 97 Show

Ebro confirmed that Hot 97 canceled his long-running radio show, "Ebro in the Morning.," in a post online, last week.

DJ Akademiks continued trolling Ebro Darden on social media, Monday, while reacting to a clip of the former Hot 97 host promoting his Apple Music One show. The drama began when Ebro confirmed that Hot 97 canceled his long-running program, Ebro in the Morning, last week.

"N****a lost one job and showed up to the other job extra early.. making infomercials in the lobby while waiting to clock in," Ak joked on X (formerly Twitter). "Got his corporate voice on.. he finally learned he just a f*ckin worker not no boss. I feel u bro … can’t get fired twice in a week."

Akademiks previously trolled Ebro while covering his back-and-forth with Drake. The Toronto rapper had posted an axe emoji in response to the cancelation of Ebro in the Morning, which prompted Ebro to label him "right wing."

"The lack of self-awareness from Ebro is astounding," Ak said on a livestream while viewing the exchange. "The fact that Ebro would call someone else a hater. Go look back at the history. I've never hated on Ebro." As for the "right-wing" accusation specifically, Akademiks continued: "So Ebro now feels like me, Drake, Trump, and MAGA felt he was too powerful at Hot 97." He then made fun of Hot 97's low view count on YouTube and joked about feeling "threatened."

What Happened To "Ebro In The Morning?"

Ebro Darden confirmed the end of his morning talk show in a post on X on Friday. "It's done. More to come," he wrote in a brief statement.

He later elaborated in a video message from his car. He claimed that the new ownership at Hot 97 wanted him out of the way. “Bro’s a casino owner. You know the three licenses they got in NY for the casino? The guy that owns the sh*t owns one of the casino licenses,” Darden said, as caught by Complex. “He gotta raise half a billion dollars. They need my sh*t talking, anti-Netanyahu, anti-government, progressive sh*t out of the way, bro. They need me out of the way.”

