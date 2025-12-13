Ebro Darden Thinks His Politics Got "In The Morning" Hot 97 Show Canceled

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 88 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ebro Darden Politics In The Morning Hot 97 Canceled Hip Hop News
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Apple 1 Music host Ebro Darden during a press conference for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Media Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Ebro Darden spoke on his "progressive" and "anti-Netanyahu" views amid Hot 97's cancelation of "In The Morning" and many other shake-ups.

Ebro Darden has been a pillar of hip-hop commentary for decades now, although his iconic In The Morning radio show on Hot 97 has now officially come to a close. He, Laura Stylez, and Peter Rosenberg confirmed this on social media on Friday (December 12), and he has some theories as to why.

As caught by Kurrco on Twitter, Darden theorized in a social media video that the radio station's owners oppose his progressive views. He even claimed that they are more interested in casino licenses in New York than actually nurturing hip-hop culture or supporting programming.

"You look around at all the major media outlets, all of them, they all got to fold up 'cause they all trying to renew their deals and their licenses," the radio personality claimed. "We'll get into more specifics another time... Bro's a casino owner. You know those three licenses that they got here in New York City for the casinos? The guy that owns this s**t owns one of the casino's licenses. He got to raise half a billion dollars.

"They need my s**t-talking, anti-Netanyahu, anti-government, progressive s**t out the way, bro," he continued. "They need me out the way. They're trying to get to these bags that these VCs got, raise some capital. They don't really care. Especially for a Hot 97 or a WBLS, they don't give a f**k about hip-hop or Black music or Black community, they don't give a f**k about none of that. They give a f**k about access. They give a f**k about being able to bring their little nerdy friends to the concerts. 'Cause that helps them raise money. They've been trying to get to me for years, bro. Years."

Read More: Ebro Darden Says Hot 97 Owners Are Pitting Hosts Against Each Other

Who Owns Hot 97?

For those unaware, the owners of Hot 97 – and, by consequence, Ebro In The Morning – are reportedly MediaCo Holding, a subsidiary of the Standard General hedge fund. There have been many other changes at Hot 97 recently. Namely, the departure of DJ Enuff and the time slot change of Funkmaster Flex.

Still, Ebro Darden and his cohosts look forward to the future. We'll see where they land...

Read More: Peter Rosenberg Tells Cipha Sounds He Doesn’t Believe Funk Flex Got DJ Enuff Fired From Hot 97

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
"For Khadija" Premiere - 2023 Tribeca Festival Music Peter Rosenberg Tells Cipha Sounds He Doesn’t Believe Funk Flex Got DJ Enuff Fired From Hot 97 1.6K
Hot 97 Summer Jam 2024 Music HOT 97's "Ebro In The Morning" Is Officially Over 4.9K
Clipse "Let God Sort Em Out" Album Listening Session Music Ebro Darden Says Hot 97 Owners Are Pitting Hosts Against Each Other 1.5K
Image via HNHH Original Content 5 Recent HOT 97 x Rapper Beefs 22.1K
Comments 0