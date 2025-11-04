Andrew Cuomo Abruptly Hangs Up On "Ebro In The Morning" When Asked About Donald Trump's Endorsement

BY Cole Blake 164 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Westchester County Journal News
Gov. Andrew Cuomo at the opening of the shared use path on the Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge June 15, 2020. Bike And Pedestrian Path On The Gov Mario Cuomo Bridge June 15 2020 © Peter Carr/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Donald Trump voiced his support for Andrew Cuomo in a lengthy endorsement post on Truth Social on Monday night.

Andrew Cuomo abruptly hung up in the middle of an interview with Ebro in the Morning on Monday when pressed about Donald Trump endorsing him in the New York City mayoral election. A clip of the moment has been going viral on social media as residents get out to vote on Tuesday.

"Your boy was just on 60 Minutes Cuomo, saying that you're his guy," Ebro began. "Trump said you're his candidate. If he had to pick a bad Democrat or a communist, he's picking you." After a moment of silence, Cuomo drops the phone call.

Cuomo's opponent, Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, responded to a video of the awkward moment on X (formerly Twitter). "Andrew Cuomo picks up the phone to call Donald Trump, and hangs up when he's asked about it," he wrote.

Read More: Zohran Mamdani Says He Still Listens To "Many Men" Despite 50 Cent's Viral Criticism

Election Day 2025

Donald Trump confirmed his endorsement of Andrew Cuomo in a post on his Truth Social platform on the eve of Election Day. "I would much rather see a Democrat, who has had a Record of Success, WIN, than a Communist with no experience and a Record of COMPLETE AND TOTAL FAILURE," he wrote. "He was nothing as an Assemblyman, ranked at the bottom of the class and, as Mayor of potentially, again, the Greatest City in the World, HE HAS NO CHANCE to bring it back to its former Glory! We must also remember this — A vote for Curtis Sliwa (who looks much better without the beret!) is a vote for Mamdani. Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job."

Zohran Mamdani has run on a platform focused on making New York City affordable for all of its residents. This includes free buses, universal childcare, city-owned grocery stores, and a rent freeze on rent-stabilized apartments. Having lost to Mamdani in the Democratic primary, Cuomo is running under his "Fight and Deliver Party" ticket. 

Read More: 50 Cent Fires Back At Zohran Mamdani's "Breakfast Club" Diss

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Syndication: The Record Politics Zohran Mamdani Dances To Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" While Clubbing In NYC 619
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers Politics 50 Cent Fires Back At Zohran Mamdani's "Breakfast Club" Diss 1423
Zohran Mamdani Visits "The Story With Martha MacCallum" Politics Zohran Mamdani Says He Still Listens To "Many Men" Despite 50 Cent's Viral Criticism 323
Syndication: USA TODAY Politics Eric Adams Tells Sneako His Grand Plan To Bring E11even To New York 731
Comments 0