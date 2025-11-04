Andrew Cuomo abruptly hung up in the middle of an interview with Ebro in the Morning on Monday when pressed about Donald Trump endorsing him in the New York City mayoral election. A clip of the moment has been going viral on social media as residents get out to vote on Tuesday.

"Your boy was just on 60 Minutes Cuomo, saying that you're his guy," Ebro began. "Trump said you're his candidate. If he had to pick a bad Democrat or a communist, he's picking you." After a moment of silence, Cuomo drops the phone call.

Cuomo's opponent, Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, responded to a video of the awkward moment on X (formerly Twitter). "Andrew Cuomo picks up the phone to call Donald Trump, and hangs up when he's asked about it," he wrote.

Election Day 2025

Donald Trump confirmed his endorsement of Andrew Cuomo in a post on his Truth Social platform on the eve of Election Day. "I would much rather see a Democrat, who has had a Record of Success, WIN, than a Communist with no experience and a Record of COMPLETE AND TOTAL FAILURE," he wrote. "He was nothing as an Assemblyman, ranked at the bottom of the class and, as Mayor of potentially, again, the Greatest City in the World, HE HAS NO CHANCE to bring it back to its former Glory! We must also remember this — A vote for Curtis Sliwa (who looks much better without the beret!) is a vote for Mamdani. Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job."