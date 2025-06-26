50 Cent Fires Back At Zohran Mamdani's "Breakfast Club" Diss

50 Cent has responded to the presumptive Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, calling him out during his recent appearance on The Breakfast Club. While discussing his proposal to pay for his improvements to the city, he explained that he's going to match the corporate tax rate to that of New Jersey, and increase taxes for the top 1% of New Yorkers by a flat 2% increase. 50 shared a clip of the comments on Instagram, Wednesday.

“Corporations that are making millions of dollars, not in revenue, but in profit,” Mamdani says, as caught by AllHIpHop. “The second is taxing the top 1% of New Yorkers. We’re talking about people who make a million dollars a year or more, taxing them just by a flat 2% tax increase. And I know if 50 Cent is listening, he’s not going to be happy about this. He tends to not like this tax policy."

50 fired back in the caption: “Where did he come from. Whose friend is this? I’m not feeling this plan no. I will give him $258,750 and a first class one way ticket away from NY. I’m telling Trump what he said too!”

Who Is Zohran Mamdani?

Zohran Mamdani has been serving as a member of the New York State Assembly since 2021, but came into the national spotlight over the last several months due to his groundbreaking campaign for mayor of New York City in the 2025 election. He's received several high-profile endorsements from progressive politicians such as Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

He became the Democratic nominee on Tuesday night after a shocking upset over Andrew Cuomo in the primary. “Tonight we made history,” Mamdani told his supporters in his victory speech, as caught by Democracy Now!. “In the words of Nelson Mandela, it always seems impossible until it is done. My friends, we have done it.”

Mamdani's platform is focused on freezing the rent for rent stabilized apartments, building more affordable housing, making busses free, and starting up city-owned grocery stores to stabilize prices.