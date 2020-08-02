mayor
- PoliticsEric Adams Responds To 50 Cent: "Maybe He’ll Write A Song About Me"Eric Adams wants 50 Cent to hit him up.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureEric Adams Sued For Sexual Assault, New York City Mayor Denies Claims: ReportThe alleged incident took place in 1993, and this filing came right before the deadline of the Adult Survivors Act.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKevin Gates Receives Huge Honor In New Orleans: DetailsHe received the nod from New Orleans' first-ever female mayor. By Zachary Horvath
- PoliticsAlabama Mayor Dies By Suicide After Cross-Dressing PhotosAn Alabama mayor has died by suicide after a conservative blog outed him for cross-dressing.By Cole Blake
- MusicMayor Of Tina Turner's Birthplace Wants To Build A Statue In Her HonorMayor Bill Rawls Jr. wants the statue to live in Brownsville's Heritage Park.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureRick Ross Says He's Going To Run For Mayor Of FayettevilleAmid troubles with his annual car show, Rick Ross says he's going to run for Mayor of Fayetteville.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsLil Durk Attends Swearing In Ceremony For New Chicago MayorDurk claims to be working closely with the new mayor to improve lives for children in Chicago.By Noah Grant
- PoliticsLil Durk Sits Down With Chicago Mayor-Elect Brandon JohnsonLil Durk says that his meeting with Brandon Johnson had nothing to do with album promo.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsJim Jones Meets With NYC Mayor Eric AdamsJim Jones invited Eric Adams over to his mother's house, earlier this week.By Cole Blake
- MusicEric Adams Parties With French Montana Ahead Of "Montega" ReleaseNYC Mayor Eric Adams got to listen to French Montana's new album, "Montega," while partying with the rapper over the weekend.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsEric Adams Says NYPD Should Not Be "Demonized" After Controversial Arrest Of Rapper C-BluEric Adams defended the NYPD after a shooting involving rapper C-Blu and a police officer.By Cole Blake
- CrimeMexican Crime Organization Kills Mayor 10 Days After Being Sworn Into OfficeMayor Benjamín López Palacios was assassinated at his home last week. By Aron A.
- PoliticsNYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Wears Slick Rick's Chain Ahead Of City's Hip Hop ShowsBill de Blasio rocked one of Slick Rick's chains ahead of the free Hip Hop concerts in New York City.By Cole Blake
- AnticsBow Wow Claps Back At Houston Mayor: "He Singling Me Out"Bow Wow says Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is "singling" him out after the rapper was scrutinized for holding a maskless club party.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsDonald Trump Doesn't Want To Pay Rudy Giuliani: ReportDespite being one of Donald Trump's most loyal aides, Rudy Giuliani has reportedly received a harsh reality check from the President. By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsDonald Trump Says He Will Defund New York City, Calls It A "Lawless Zone"President Trump says he will defund New York City and other cities that have become "lawless zones."By Cole Blake
- MusicSnoop Dogg Surprises Starstruck Atlantic City Mayor With FaceTime CallSnoop Dogg sets his sights on Atlantic City, ringing up Mayor Marty Small Sr. to talk business opportunities. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureJake Paul Refuses To Stop Throwing Parties During The PandemicJake Paul refuses to stop partying during the pandemic: "I personally am not the type of person who's gonna sit around and not live my life."By Cole Blake