New York City's Mayor Grants Joey Bada$$ His Own Day

This well-deserved life achievement for one of hip-hop's most solid people.

It's a gathering to help spread holiday cheer to those in need and it of course also highlighted just how much Joey means to NYC. La La Anthony, SAINt JHN, Sleepy Hallow, and Sheff G were just a few in attendance. Following the ceremony, everyone was invited to special dinner at a popular restaurant called Tatiana's. DYCD Commissioner Keith Howard, shared, "We are thrilled to honor artist Joey Bada$$ for his commitment to DYCD and youth, and his ImpactMENtorship program."

Joey's got a lot of hope that this will become a success and will keep it for decades to come. He shared with REVOLT earlier this year that, "My dream is for these guys to continue to take these gems they learn, these connections they've gotten through this program, and to take it to the moon. I'm trying to make a path for those who otherwise wouldn't have one. I didn't have a mentor outside of my parental unit or [the] people who were in my everyday life."

You aren't going to find many more morally good people in hip-hop than Joey Bada$$ . Across some of his biggest projects, especially ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$, he's been a very prominent voice against all of the injustices in America. When it comes to tangibly helping out on a broader scale, Joey's done that. In fact, just two years ago, the MC launched his own foundation called the ImpactMENtorship Program. According to the website, "[it] provides free mentorship for men of color 18 years and older in the US (including Puerto Rico). We believe wholeheartedly that mentorship can help provide a path to professional and financial independence. In addition to career guidance, one of the most critical gifts the mentees receive is confidence."

