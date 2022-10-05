joey bada$$
- SongsConway The Machine & Joey Bada$$ Go The Distance On "Vertino"The two NY MCs go bar for bar. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicDenzel Curry Comes To Joey Badass' Defense After Fans Dislike New SnippetCurry said fans shouldn't hold artists back from trying new things.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Song Teaser Panned By Fans, He Responds"Passports & Suitcases" drops Friday, January 19. By Zachary Horvath
- TVJoey Bada$$ Reveals Why He And "Raising Kanan" Producers Went Their Separate WaysSometimes, you cannot do it all. By Zachary Horvath
- RelationshipsDid Serayah And Joey Badass Break Up? Rumors Swirl As "Empire" Star Steps Out With Unknown ManFans aren't sure what to think following new photos of the actress emerging.By Ben Mock
- SongsErick The Architect Brings A Buttery Smooth Track With "Shook Up" Featuring Joey Bada$$ And FARRThis is Erick's third solo single of the year. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsRome Streetz And Joey Bada$$ Are A Dynamic Duo On "Fire At Ya Idle Mind"Rome Streetz and Joey are flexing their muscles. By Zachary Horvath
- StreetwearJoey Badass & Serayah Are Boo'd Up In Style For New York Fashion WeekThe star couple's often charmed social media with their wholesome interactions and love for each other, and they can do that while serving fits, too.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJoey Bada$$ And Statik Selektah's Best SongsJoey Bada$$ and Statik Selektah have appeared on each other's albums for the past ten years. Here is a look at their best songs.By Wyatt Westlake
- Original ContentJoey Badass Albums & Mixtapes, RankedJoey Badass is a beast in the booth. We're revisiting his explosive catalog.By Wyatt Westlake
- GossipJoey Bada$$ On Serayah Dating RumorsThe New York hip-hop veteran had to clear the air when it came to their sultry promos and music video for his track "Show Me."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicWho Is Serayah?Joey Bada$$ and Serayah are heating up social media. Here's 5 things you should know about the Brooklyn rappers' new flame. By Brandon Simmons
- RelationshipsJoey Bada$$ Teases Serayah Relationship In Upcoming Music VideoJoey and Serayah first revealed their romance earlier this week.By Thomas Galindo
- MusicSerayah Confirms Her Break-Up With Jacob Latimore, Gets Cozy With Joey Bada$$Although confirmed, fans are still confused about the break-up. By Diya Singhvi
- RelationshipsJoey Bada$$ & Serayah Are Boo'd Up In New IG PicMany fans in the comments were surprised to see that the singer and actress had broken up with her partner Jacob Latimore. But is that really what this picture means?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsLogic & Joey Bada$$' New Collab Will Make You Want To "Shimmy": Stream"College Park," Bobby Tarantino's first independent album, arrived on New Music Friday and finds the rapper moving with complete confidence.By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesLogic's "College Park" Album Boasts Features From Joey Bada$$, Bun B, RZA, And MoreThe industry veteran's latest arrival marks his first release as an independent artist. Have you tapped in yet?By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Wanted To Sign To Young MoneyWhen asked whether he preferred Young Money or Cash Money-era Lil Wayne, the Brooklyn MC shared his childhood aspirations.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramTroy Ave Honors Hovain With A Joke About His Passing The Brooklyn rapper joked that Hovain passed on to promote their latest project "New York City: The Movie."By Lamar Banks
- SongsKirk Knight Takes Us On A "Walkthru"The Pro Era affiliate trades the boom-bap beats for some woozy and bustling trap.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Defends Kanye West’s Freedom Of Speech: “Censoring His Right Is WACK”The Brooklyn rapper says the media should "learn some new moves."By Lamar Banks
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Pays Homage To Fallen Rappers At 2022 BET Hip Hop AwardsThe Brooklyn rapper paid tribute to PnB Rock, Pop Smoke and more. By Lamar Banks
- MusicKodak Black Honors PnB Rock At The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards "You touched a real gangster"By Lamar Banks