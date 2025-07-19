Ray Vaughn Scathingly Reacts To Joey Bada$$' New Single "ABK"

Ray Vaughn Reacts Joey Badass New Single ABK Hip Hop News
Feb 12, 2018; Brooklyn, NY, USA; American rapper Joey Bada$$ looks on from courtside during the fourth quarter between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Clippers at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Joey Bada$$ and Ray Vaughn joined many other MCs in an East Coast and West Coast rap battle earlier this year, and they led the charge.

Joey Bada$$ is coming out with his new album Lonely At The Top very soon, and we might have another round of rap battling on our hands. TDE signee and Joey's target earlier this year, Ray Vaughn, just reacted to the Brooklyn lyricist's new single "ABK."

As you can imagine, he didn't have very kind words to say. On Twitter, the Long Beach rapper made various posts that either indirectly or directly threw shade at the Badmon's latest release. "I don’t want nobody in Cali gettin in. Cause he gone cry 20v1," he tweeted.

Also, Ray posted a clip of a recent Will Smith freestyle and compared it to "ABK" in derogatory fashion. "That NEW JOEY VERSE ON ABK WAS LIKE [crying-laughing emojis," he posted. We will see if Joey Bada$$' beef with Ray Vaughn continues on wax or if any smack-talking will only be somewhat related from now on.

As for the new song in question, there are some references to "little mans" trying to take him down and people biting the bait for something much larger than them. A sly "TDEast" mention makes it impossible to not connect this back to the broad East and West rap feud earlier this year.

Read More: Clipse Diss Travis Scott Again On National TV: “Who Is It?”

Joey Bada$$ "ABK"

At the end of the day, "ABK" is heat, and Vaughn just put out some killer material in 2025, as well. So hip-hop is eating regardless, and we can't wait to hear what the next step is.

Joey Bada$$ debuted "ABK" on Jimmy Kimmel Live as the first single for Lonely At The Top, which comes out on the first of August. Over a couple of different drum patterns and sample flips, he scorches through his bars with ease. Ray Vaughn's been similarly ferocious on his diss tracks against him, and they both seem committed to putting out their best material possible.

Does this mean Ray Vaughn will clap back at Joey Bada$$ or are they moving on? Either way, it's a heck of a way to get fans excited. Some rap fans don't care about the feud, but every new development holds opportunity for better music.

Read More: Nas Allegedly Disses Jim Jones On Alternate Version Of New Raekwon Collab

