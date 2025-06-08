Ray Vaughn Reveals He Got Feedback From Kendrick Lamar Amid Joey Bada$$ Battle

Ray Vaughn Kendrick Lamar Joey Bada$$ Hip Hop News
Kendrick Lamar accepts Best Rap Album during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, 2018. Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
According to Ray Vaughn, most of the notes fellow West Coast rapper Kendrick Lamar had for him involved ad-libs.

During a recent interview with Bootleg Kev, Ray Vaughn reflected on his battle with Joey Bada$$, revealing that he wasn't in it alone. According to him, he was able to call up his fellow West Coast rapper Kendrick Lamar for feedback.

"I'm on the phone with him when I'm going at Joey. 'Hey, do you f*ck with this?,'" he recalled, as captured by The NFR Podcast. "I always get feedback. Sh*t still don't come out just like ... It's still got a protocol."

Ray Vaughn went on to share some of the notes he was given, which he says mostly had to do with ad-libs. "If anything it's like, take something out," he explained. "Like ad-libs ... Or if it's not, it just didn't come out."

"It's still the way we run TDE, it's still the same thing," Ray Vaughn added. "You've got to go down the line ... When they post it, it's going on TDE's page." Providing his peers with constructive criticism is far from all that's been keeping Kendrick busy these days, however.

Read More: Samuel L. Jackson Didn't Know Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Message Until They Rehearsed It

Kendrick Lamar & SZA Tour

He's also currently making his way across North America on his "Grand National" tour alongside SZA. They kicked the tour off back in April of this year and have since broken multiple records. Last month, for example, they broke the record for the highest-grossing hip-hop concert. They sold a staggering 60,941 tickets to their show at Lumen Field in Seattle, raking in a whopping $14.811 million.

They held the record previously thanks to their opening night in Minneapolis. Kendrick broke another record late last month after his three shows at SoFi stadium too, as it was reported that he is now the only rapper to have multiple tours in the top five highest-grossing hip-hop tours of all time.

Kendrick also continues to break records with his music. Just last week, his song "Luther" with SZA became the longest-running No. 1 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Read More: Rick Ross & French Montana Link Up After Fueling Drake & Kendrick Lamar Feud

