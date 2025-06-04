Kendrick Lamar & SZA Smash Yet Another Record Thanks To “Luther”

Kendrick Lamar and SZA have been on a roll lately, and they don't show any signs of slowing down. According to Billboard, for example, the duo recently broke yet another record with their hit song "Luther." The track was released in November of last year as part of Kendrick's album GNX, and has since become the longest-running No. 1 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

It's spending its 23rd week on top, breaking the tie it set last week with Kendrick's "Not Like Us." Prior to the Grammy-winning diss track's 22-week run, SZA's "Kill Bill" held the record thanks to the 21 weeks it spent atop the chart in 2022 and 2023.

This is far from the only accomplishment the two performers have to celebrate these days, however.

Kendrick Lamar & SZA Tour

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist SZA and recording artist Kendrick Lamar perform during halftime Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Kirby Lee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Back in April, they also embarked on their "Grand National" tour, which has since broken multiple records. They smashed the record for highest-grossing hip-hop concert last month, selling a whopping 60,941 tickets to their show at Lumen Field in Seattle. This raked in $14.811 million, suprassing the record they set themselves earlier in the tour.

So far, they've performed in cities like Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles, among others. The North American leg of the tour will continue until the end of June, and in July, they'll embark on the international leg of the tour. They'll perform in London, Rome, Stockholm, Warsaw, and more.