SZA and Kendrick Lamar continue to top charts with their hit song "Luther," and recently, the duo even tied a record previously set by Diddy and Faith Evans. According to HipHopDX, it spent yet another week on top of the Billboard Hot 100. This is the 11th week it's done so, meaning it ties “I’ll Be Missing You” for most weeks spent at No. 1 among duets by co-billed lead solo men and women.
This is far from the only feat SZA and Kendrick are celebrating these days, however. "Luther" is also the longest-running single at the top of the chart for both of them.
They've also broken records with their "Grand National" tour, which they kicked off in Minneapolis last month.
SZA & Kendrick Lamar Tour
The tour will see Kendrick and SZA perform in several cities across the United States and Canada including Seattle, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Toronto, and more. After wrapping up the North American leg of the tour, they'll move on the U.K. and Europe in July. They'll take on Cologne, Frankfurt, and Amsterdam among other cities.
Things are off to a strong start already, as the opening night reportedly grossed over $9.1 million from over 47,000 fans. This was certainly good news for Kendrick, as it's now the highest-grossing hip-hop show of all time. The record was previously held by Eminem thanks to his 2019 show in Melbourne, Australia.
As for SZA, she recently decided to give supporters a closer look at her life on tour by vlogging. She's been sharing the mini vlogs on social media. "TEXAS YALL HAD SO MUCH ENERGY IT WAS AN HONORRR 🫡 thank you so much ! lmao ignore this voice over I was sleepy n tipsy," she captioned her latest one. "Atlanta vlog up NEXT ! YEE HAWWWW."