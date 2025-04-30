TDE Punch Jokes That He's Done With The "Ticket Business" As Kendrick Lamar & SZA's Tour Ramps Up

TDE Punch joked that he’s done helping people get tickets to Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s ongoing Grand National tour on Tuesday. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he said that he’s getting out of the “ticket business” as friends continue hitting him up.

“Guys. I love you all I promise. But after the ATL show, I’m retiring from the ticket business, today,” he wrote, as caught by The Jasmine Brand. Several people pleaded with him to keep helping out with tickets, including O’Shea Jackson Jr. The actor wrote: “Naaahh naaah naaah you following through lmaoo.”

When Mustard wrote back with laughing emojis, TDE Punch remarked: “Bruh! lol. N****s be serious champ. I know you getting hit up crazy.” In response to another user, he wrote: “I’m afraid I have to move on and find new challenges in life.”

Kendrick Lamar and SZA kicked off the Grand National, earlier this month, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. They'll be performing a total of 39 shows across North America and Europe before wrapping up in Stockholm, Sweden, in August.

The two have already been making numerous headlines for their performances on the tour. On opening night, Kendrick Lamar played a skit of himself in a deposition to make fun of Drake for taking legal action against Universal Music Group over his diss track, "Not Like Us."

The opening night concert ended up being a massive financial success for Lamar. He became the first rapper in history to gross more than $9 million USD from a single show, according to Touring Data.

In Atlanta, earlier this week, Lamar surprised fans by bringing Playboi Carti to the stage for a performance of “Good Credit.” The song was one of several collaborations between them on Carti's latest album, Music. It peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100.