Kendrick Lamar Surprises Atlanta Fans With Playboi Carti During “Grand National” Tour

Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "Grand National" tour is off to a great start, already breaking records just four shows in. Last night, the duo took over Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz stadium joined by a very special guest. Shortly after debuting "N95," Kendrick Lamar welcomed Playboi Carti to the stage for a performance of “Good Credit.”

As expected, the crowd went wild, as seen in a clip shared by Kurrco. Playboi Carti's appearance came only a few days into the tour, which broke the record for the highest-grossing rap concert its opening night. Per Touring Data, Kendrick and SZA's Minneapolis stop grossed over $9.1 billion, and more than 47,000 fans were in attendance. Eminem held the record previously thanks to his 2019 performance in Melbourne, Australia.

It was the most-attended show for both Kendrick and SZA outside of festival performances. Of course, Kendrick was quick to troll Drake during the performance too, and did so with a pre-recorded skit that played just before he performed "Not Like Us." In it, he appears to be chatting with an attorney who asks him, "Does this ring a bell? Drop, drop, drop, drop."

Kendrick Lamar & SZA Tour

The tour has received rave reviews from Kendrick and SZA's fans so far, as well as from those who've loyally backed Drake throughout their viral feud. This includes DJ Akademiks, who reacted to the explosive opening night during a livestream last week. Shockingly enough, he had mostly positive things to say, even comparing Kendrick to Jay-Z.