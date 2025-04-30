Kendrick Lamar Surprises Atlanta Fans With Playboi Carti During “Grand National” Tour

BY Caroline Fisher 639 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kendrick Lamar Playboi Carti Tour Hip Hop News
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kendrick Lamar during a press conference for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Media Center. Bill Streicher / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar smashed the record for highest-grossing rap concert just days into his tour with SZA, surpassing Eminem.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "Grand National" tour is off to a great start, already breaking records just four shows in. Last night, the duo took over Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz stadium joined by a very special guest. Shortly after debuting "N95," Kendrick Lamar welcomed Playboi Carti to the stage for a performance of “Good Credit.”

As expected, the crowd went wild, as seen in a clip shared by Kurrco. Playboi Carti's appearance came only a few days into the tour, which broke the record for the highest-grossing rap concert its opening night. Per Touring Data, Kendrick and SZA's Minneapolis stop grossed over $9.1 billion, and more than 47,000 fans were in attendance. Eminem held the record previously thanks to his 2019 performance in Melbourne, Australia.

It was the most-attended show for both Kendrick and SZA outside of festival performances. Of course, Kendrick was quick to troll Drake during the performance too, and did so with a pre-recorded skit that played just before he performed "Not Like Us." In it, he appears to be chatting with an attorney who asks him, "Does this ring a bell? Drop, drop, drop, drop."

Read More: Kendrick Lamar & SZA Make History As "luther" Reigns Supreme On The Hot 100 Again

Kendrick Lamar & SZA Tour

The tour has received rave reviews from Kendrick and SZA's fans so far, as well as from those who've loyally backed Drake throughout their viral feud. This includes DJ Akademiks, who reacted to the explosive opening night during a livestream last week. Shockingly enough, he had mostly positive things to say, even comparing Kendrick to Jay-Z.

"This gives me Jay-Z vibes, but he's a better performer than Jay-Z. He is," the internet personality said at the time. "One thing I like about Jay-Z's concerts, he raps every word. Jay-Z raps every word. I love it [...] I ain't gonna lie. This is hip-hop at its heights. N****s is sitting there in a stadium watching this n***a spit bars. No dancers, it's bars. I'm a Drake fan. Drake's my favorite rapper. I think he's the best rapper of all time-- remember Kanye best artist, Drake best rapper. But, I gotta give Kendrick credit for this."

Read More: DJ Akademiks Surprisingly Gives Major Props To Kendrick Lamar For His "Grand National Tour"

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Music DJ Akademiks Surprisingly Gives Major Props To Kendrick Lamar For His "Grand National Tour" 1.5K
Kendrick Lamar SZA Record Highest Grossing Show Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar & SZA Shatter Record For Highest-Grossing Hip-Hop Show 2.8K
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 4.8K
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Halftime Show Press Conference Music DJ Akademiks Surprisingly Defends Kendrick Lamar Mocking Drake On The "Grand National Tour" 2.3K