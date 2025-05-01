Kendrick Lamar is facing backlash from some of his fans on social media after bringing out Playboi Carti for a performance in Atlanta on Tuesday night. Traveling with SZA for their co-headlining Grand National tour, Lamar welcomed Carti to the stage to perform their collaboration, "Good Credit," from his latest album, Music.

Despite the popularity of the track, fans on social media weren't universally loving the meet-up. "I gotta be honest bruh. That last verse on NLU really don’t hit the same when Kendrick is doing the exact same sh*t before our eyes lol," one wrote on X (formerly Twitter), referring to Lamar's diss track, "Not Like Us." On the final verse of the song, he accuses Drake of exploiting Atlanta artists to remain relevant.

"You run to Atlanta when you need a check balance," Lamar raps on the now-iconic song. He brings up Future, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, and Young Thug as examples of artists with whom Drake has collaborated. Thug recently downplayed the signifigance of the bars while speaking with GQ for a new interview. “Yeah, he just spoke on people’s name in Atlanta,” he said. “I don’t know what that was about. I’m a Drake fan.”

Other fans brought up Carti's ex, Iggy Azalea, accusing him of allegedly being a deatbeat dad. "I like Kendrick's music, but his personality screams hypocrisy," one user wrote. "Call Drake a deadbeat and all sorts of, then go on to hang out and work with Carti, an actual deadbeat, and a domestic abuser with multiple cases."

Kendrick Lamar and SZA hosted opening night of the Grand National tour, earlier this month, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Following their show in Atlanta, they'll be performing over two dozen more concerts through August, when they'll cap off the tour with a show in Stockholm, Sweden.

