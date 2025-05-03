Playboi Carti is back at the forefront of hip-hop music after his painstakingly long rollout for MUSIC. The record, while not as big of a moment as his past LP, Whole Lotta Red, is still doing great numbers wise. Alongside GNX, the latest album from one of his newest collaborators, Kendrick Lamar, his third LP is the only other record to hit one billion streams in 2025.

That's quite impressive and we can only imagine what the final number will be when 2025 comes to a close. But despite the hard numbers being so strong, Playboi Carti wasn't and isn't satisfied at stopping there it seems. For example, he dropped a surprise deluxe to MUSIC just days after its release. SORRY 4 DA WAIT included four extra tracks including, "BACKR00MS," "FOMDJ," "DIFFERENT DAY," and "2024."

Moreover, the Atlanta luminary has been teasing new music in the form of another record entirely. One of the tracks that we could get on it may include a collab with SZA. The reason for that is thanks to a recent screenshot from Kurrco. The hip-hop insider showed a snap from Carti's IG Story of him on FaceTime with the Missouri singer.

Playboi Carti BABY BOI

There isn't much to see as the screenshot is just of a dimly lit room. But we have to imagine that they are conversing over a potential collaboration. If we do get this, it would be their first. Perhaps Kendrick Lamar hooked his "GOOD CREDIT" partner up following their surprise performance together in the ATL.

The Grand National tour stop has stirred up some controversy with some calling out Lamar for being a hypocrite, referencing his "NLU" bars as evidence. But let's focus on Carti.