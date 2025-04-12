Playboi Carti's "MUSIC" Returning To Top Of Hot 200 With Respectable Fourth Week Sales Numbers

After Ariana Grande leaped over Playboi Carti on the Hot 200 with her latest deluxe of eternal sunshine, the Atlanta rapper is retaking that top spot. Per chart data and HITS Daily Double, MUSIC will be heading back atop the heap once the chart updates early next week. The highly awaited third studio album from Carti initially debuted at number one with nearly 300,000 units sold. Then, it maintained that positioning for a consecutive week with just over 130,000 units. Even though the pop and R&B phenom did shoot up from 87th all the way to one with 137K moved, Playboi Carti was still doing his thing as well with over 90,000 in sales.

Now, in its fourth week on the market, the Vamps are showing out by scooping up nearly 65,000 copies. That outpaces Grande by roughly 9,000. The rest of the top 10 will be rounded out by albums from SZA, Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR, Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, among others. Despite its controversial nature, MUSIC is still outdueling the titans we just mentioned. This just proves once more that Playboi Carti is one of the it MCs right now. This is just more great news for his devoted fan base, especially with all of the hype surrounding his next project, BABY BOI.

Playboi Carti MUSIC Deluxe

One of the main contributors to MUSIC, Atlanta legend DJ Swamp Izzo, has been hyping and teasing it recently. He did so with Complex claiming that it's, "Ready. Done. New music. He got over 50, 60 songs done. Completed to his liking? I couldn't say. But they're done. If I was still in that mixtape era, we'd have BABY BOI one through nine. 15 years ago, we were so heartfelt on them exclusives. We couldn't even sleep until we put it out before everybody."