hot 200
- NumbersDrake Makes Billboard History Again Thanks To "Nothing Was The Same"Drake continues to make his mark on music history as we know it. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Nas X's First Week Sales Are In For His "7 EP"Lil Nas X places second in a close battle for Billboard supremacy.By Devin Ch
- Music"Rolling Papers 2" First Week Numbers Are In & Drake Remains #1 For Third WeekWiz cracked the top ten with his latest album. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicCamila Cabello's "Camila" Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200Camila Cabello makes history with latest feat.By Milca P.