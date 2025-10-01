Doja Cat To Keep Impressive Charting Streak Alive With "Vie"

Doja Cat has taken a lot of twists and turns throughout her career, specifically with the sounds she presents on her albums. But what has remained constant is her charting success. The Los Angeles native, since the release of her 2019 record, Hot Pink, has charted inside the top 10 on the Hot 200.
That streak is now up to four thanks to her 80s pop record Vie. Per Victor Baez and HITS Daily Double, her fifth LP, is slated to take over the number five slot on the chart early next week. For now, it's looking like it will with 59,000 units, with 25K coming from physical copies.
In comparison to Planet Her and 2023's Scarlet, the figure isn't as strong, nor is the spot on the list. The former pulled in 109,000, the best of her career, per That Grape Juice. It debuted at number two, the best start so far. Her more rap-centric effort from two years ago peaked at four, moving 72K.
But in the end, it's still impressive that Doja Cat is keeping this run going despite jumping into another genre and era.
It's projected to outsell Sabrina Carpenter, Young Thug, and Alex Warren. It will sit behind Mariah Carey, Cardi B, Morgan Wallen, and the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack.
Read More: What Happened To ILoveMakonnen?
Doja Cat Vie Tour
This news arrives after Doja Cat announced her Tour Ma Vie world trek earlier this week. She will be hitting up Latin America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America next year starting on February 5 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
The superstar will wrap things up on December 1 in New York. However, she will actually be starting the global tour on November 18, 2025, in Auckland. Australia, New Zealand, and Asia are getting her on their stages up until December 21.
This year will mark the first time she's ever performed those three locations, and overall, it's her most expansive tour to date. You can find out more information on tickets and such with this link here.