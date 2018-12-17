first week sales projection
- MusicNBA YoungBoy's "The Last Slimeto" First Week Sales Projections Are InYoungBoy Never Broke Again's new album is projected to see an impressive opening week.By Rex Provost
- NumbersKendrick Lamar's "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" First Week Sales Projections Are In Before Album DropsSales projections for Kendrick Lamar's "Mr. Morale & The Bigger Steppers" emerge, weeks before the album drops. By Aron A.
- MusicLil Durk's "7220" Sales Projections Are InDurkio is aiming for a big debut.By Thomas Galindo
- NumbersYoung Thug's "PUNK" Dethrones Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" In Its First WeekThug’s compelling, highly-anticipated album is expected to seize the No. 1 spot on the charts.
By Angela Savage
- NumbersDrake's "Certified Lover Boy" First Week Sales Projections Are InThe Boy is on his way to #1.By Aron A.
- NumbersTy Dolla $ign's First-Week Album Sales Projections RevealedTy Dolla $ign's new album "Featuring Ty Dolla $ign" is projected to move 35-45K equivalent album units in its first week out.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersLil Tecca & Moneybagg Yo And Blac Youngsta First Week Sales Projections Are InLil Tecca's "Virgo World' and Moneybagg Yo & Blac Youngsta's "Code Red" are projected to sell the same amount. By Aron A.
- NumbersLil Wayne's "Funeral" Expected To Defeat Russ For No. 1 Debut: Sales ProjectionsLil Wayne comes out on top in first week sales.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersXXXTentacion & Roddy Ricch First Week Sales Projections: Who Will Win?Roddy Ricch appears to have the upper hand.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersTrippie Redd "A Love Letter To You 4" First-Week Sales Projections ArriveWe're still waiting on YNW Melly's sales figures.By Alex Zidel
- MusicOffset Projected To Outsell Gunna And Lil Pump After First Week: ReportOffset released his first solo project this past weekend.By Alexander Cole
- MusicKodak Black's "Dying To Live" May Be His First-Ever No. 1 Album: First-Week ProjectionsKodak Black is poised for a solid debut on the Billboard 200.By Alex Zidel