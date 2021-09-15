Angela Savage
- Original ContentJoe Avianne Details Designing Chains For Bobby Shmurda, Lil Pump, Cam'ron & MoreIn a brand new exclusive interview for HNHH's "12 Days of Christmas," we talk with Joe Avianne of Avianne & Co. about his come-up and success, some of his most iconic and memorable pieces, as well as Bobby Shmurda's post-prison-release chain, and more.By Angela Savage
- Original ContentDrakeo The Ruler Always Counted His Blessings: Our Final Interview With The West Coast StapleIn one of the rapper's last interviews before his death, Drakeo the Ruler expressed his gratitude for being able to pursue a rap career, and was equally awestruck that he had managed to obtain such a position of power and influence within the west coast specifically. We conducted this interview with Drakeo for our "12 Days of Christmas" series on December 12, 2021, during Rolling Loud, California.By Angela Savage
- ReviewsTop 5 Sets At Rolling Loud CaliforniaRolling Loud did not come to play. By Angela Savage
- NewsFatboy SSE Links Up With Blueface On The “Fly Away” RemixThe comedian-turned-rapper taps Blueface to speak on the lifestyle their accomplishments have paved for them.
By Angela Savage
- MusicNBA Youngboy Drops New Clothing Collaboration With VLoneThe rapper just released a new clothing collection with his brand Never Broke Again in collaboration with Vlone inspired by his second studio album, “Top”. By Angela Savage
- MusicJadakiss Speaks On Young Dolph’s Death: "We Gotta Keep His Legacy Going"The rapper spoke about Dolph's passing and impact on music in a recent interview. By Angela Savage
- TVNetflix Releases New Teaser For "Ozark" Final SeasonThe fourth and final season debuts in the new year.By Angela Savage
- CrimeTamar Braxton Reveals Calabasas Home Was Robbed, Calls Out PerpetratorTamar Braxton let her robber know that she was not broken by them, instead she turns the tables on them.By Angela Savage
- CrimePolice Report Filed After Brass Against's Sophia Urista Pees On A Fan’s FaceA fan filed the report after complaining about Sophia Urista's obscene stage antics at 2021's Welcome To Rockville festival.By Angela Savage
- TVHalle Berry On Cardi B Comments: "There's Room For More Than One Queen"The "Bruised" director, along with Cardi B, responded when fans tried to reawaken the Cardi vs. Nicki debate. By Angela Savage
- MusicCoi Leray Teases New Music From Upcoming Debut AlbumThe “Big Purr” rapper posted an unreleased snippet from Triller on her Instagram a few days ago. By Angela Savage
- MusicTeyana Taylor’s LA “Farewell” Show Goes Viral For Lap Dances, Junie & Putting Fan's Safety FirstAt “The Last Rose Petal… Farewell” tour’s stop in Los Angeles last night, Teyana Taylor put on quite the show, giving her fans something to remember. By Angela Savage
- TV"Squid Game" Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Confirms Season 2 Is In The WorksAfter capturing the world's attention this past fall, it's been confirmed that the South Korean TV show "Squid Game" will return for a second season.By Angela Savage
- Original ContentSZA's New Album: Everything We KnowThe New Jersey-born singer has been teasing the release of a sophomore album for years now, but with the album originally expected to arrive before the year's end, we’ve rounded up everything we know about the unnamed project so far. By Angela Savage
- MusicAl B. Sure! Indirectly Alleges That Kim Porter May Have Been MurderedR&B singer and father of Kim Porter's son Quincy may have some other theories about his ex-wife’s death. By Angela Savage
- PoliticsNearly All-White Jury Selected In The Trial For Ahmaud Arbery's MurderGlynn County Superior Court judge Timothy R. Walmsley approved a nearly all-white jury selection in the trial for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery after the defense attorneys removed eight potential Black jurors. By Angela Savage
- MusicAstroworld Promoters Have Reported History of Tragic Live EventsThis isn’t the first time that Houston’s Astroworld festival promoter -- entertainment conglomerate Live Nation -- has seen tragedy ensue at their live events.
By Angela Savage
- NumbersYoung Thug's "PUNK" Dethrones Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" In Its First WeekThug’s compelling, highly-anticipated album is expected to seize the No. 1 spot on the charts.
By Angela Savage
- NewsHBK Banz & Lil Chris Get Personal On "Mud Baby"Chicago artists HBK Banz and Lil Chris join forces on their second single together, reflecting on their experiences and plans to keep it pushing. By Angela Savage
- MoviesCrew Behind Alec Baldwin Film "Rust" Expressed Concerns Before Fatal ShootingFurther examination of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ death on-set reveals that an anonymous crew member alerted their manager about “super unsafe” conditions. By Angela Savage
- MusicBig Sean Is Blanketed In Real Bees For "What A Life" Music VideoThe Detroit hitmaker used 65,000 real bees to shoot a scene in his new music video.By Angela Savage
- Original ContentSummer Walker's "Still Over It": Everything We KnowSummer Walker’s highly-anticipated sophomore album is slated for release at the top of November. Here’s our round-up of everything we know about the project, so far.By Angela Savage
- Pop CultureDisney Pushes Back Release Dates For "Dr. Strange 2”, "Black Panther 2", "Thor 4" & MoreMarvel fans will have to wait a little longer as a number of highly-anticipated films and sequels face major delays in their respective production processes.
By Angela Savage
- RelationshipsLala Kent Incites Randall Emmett Breakup RumorsFans are speculating that the “Vanderpump Rules” star broke up with her fiancée after removing him from her Instagram and alluding to his infidelity.
By Angela Savage
- NewsTone Stith Makes A Sultry Plea On New Song “I Don’t Wanna"The New Jersey-raised R&B artist aims to capture a lover’s attention with lush melodies and earnest promises.By Angela Savage
- Pop CultureDaBaby Receives Public Apology From Married Woman For Fabricated DMsThe married influencer posted screenshots “proving” that DaBaby slid into her DMs through another woman.
By Angela Savage
- Pop CultureAri Fletcher Claps Back At Khia For Commenting On Recent Twitter DisputeThe rapper went on her weekly show "Gag Order" to comment on Ari's recent tweets. By Angela Savage
- Pop CultureNick Cannon Says He's Celibate Right Now"Imma see if I can make it to 2022," says Nick Cannon.By Angela Savage
- Pop CultureBrittany Renner Discloses Her Opinion On DJ Vlad: "The Feds"Brittany Renner sweetly unloads on DJ Vlad when asked about doing another interview with the host.By Angela Savage
- MusicKeyshia Cole's Late Mother Frankie Lons' Cause Of Death RevealedThe Alameda Country Coroner’s Office ruled her cause of death as multiple drug intoxication. By Angela Savage
- TVDave Chappelle Is Irritated By Morgan Freeman's Narration In "The Closer" TrailerChappelle’s five-year run of stand-up specials with Netflix will come to a close this week. By Angela Savage
- RelationshipsFoogiano Is Now Engaged To Renni RucciThe rapper proposed to his girlfriend-now-fiancée from prison on her 30th birthday. By Angela Savage
- NewsKent Jones Just Dropped Off Latest Single "Bout That" Ft. Rick RossKent Jones and Rozay take turns reminiscing on their come-up.By Angela Savage
- MusicMeek Mill Says He Left The Roc Nation Office "With 4 New Partnerships"Meek says his "walk-thru" at Roc Nation scored him some massive business opportunities. By Angela Savage
- MusicSummer Walker Linked Up With Lil Kim, Jeremih, and Jacquees At J.Cole and 21 Savage's 'Off-Season Tour' Atlanta ShowSummer stepped out for the first time since the birth of her newborn daughter.By Angela Savage
- RelationshipsIndia Royale Defends Her Relationship After Fan Calls Her Lil Durk's "Baby Momma""We’re very much married," India Royale snapped back.By Angela Savage
- MusicAndrea Martin, Singer-Songwriter For Toni Braxton, SWV, & Other R&B Legends, Dies At 49"Her impact will continue to be felt and heard for a lifetime."By Angela Savage
- MusicTems Has Another Collab With Drake On Her Upcoming ProjectHer rise to prominence continues.By Angela Savage
- MusicChloe Bailey Sets The Record Straight With Tinashe: "No Beef"Social media previously speculated on possible "beef" between Chloe Bailey and Tinashe, but both artists have swiftly shut down those rumors.By Angela Savage
- Pop CultureJoel Coen's "The Tragedy Of Macbeth" Trailer Stars Denzel Washington & Frances McDormandJoel Coen puts a new spin on an old story. By Angela Savage
- TVSeth MacFarlane Takes Shots At FOX For COVID Misinformation With "Family Guy" PSA“We’ve got to do something too.”By Angela Savage
- MusicSaweetie Performs At iHeartRadio Music Festival In Her Airport ClothesThe show must go on.By Angela Savage
- MusicEST Gee's Manager Eric Mosley Arrested By The FBIAccording to reports, the Louisville rapper’s associate was searched in his hotel room and found with drugs and weapons. By Angela Savage
- MusicCardi B Requests To Delay Trial In “Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1” Album Cover CaseThe new mother of two is set to be in court for the unsolicited use of Kevin Brophy Jr.’s picture. By Angela Savage
- RandomKehlani Clarifies There Is No Beef With The City Girls: "We Love Each Other"Social media is no stranger to Met Gala gossip. By Angela Savage