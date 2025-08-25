Doja Cat recently revealed the cover art for her upcoming fifth album, Vie. The showing off of the cover art came with the announcement that pre-orders for physical editions of the album went live. It’s the latest bit of news in what has been months of teases and references, through promotional material and Doja’s own social media presence.

On August 21, she dropped the album’s lead single, “Jealous Type,” which currently has a rating of 3.79 out of 5 stars out of 11 reviews on HotNewHipHop. She first previewed the song in May and performed during her co-headlining set at Outside Lands in early August. On August 14, she posted a video confirming that the album would drop on September 26. Vie has become the latest addition to what will almost certainly be a battle for chart supremacy. Several of music's biggest names are putting out new albums around her, including Sabrina Carpenter, Cardi B, and Taylor Swift. Now that the single is out and there’s a firm release date for the album, this is a recap of everything we know about Vie so far.

The Album Will Mark Doja’s Full Return To Pop

Doja Cat’s 2023 album Scarlet was her attempt at creating a rap album. Despite that, she still leaned into some of her pop sensibilities. It was similar to what fans got out of Planet Her in some places, but with more bars. In an interview with V Magazine as one of the cover stars for their Fall 2025 series, Doja confirmed that the new album would see her returning to her pop roots. It was a sharp turn from her disavowing the genre ahead of the release of her previous album. She also confirmed that Vie will lean into a “retro aesthetic," intending on embracing some of the sounds of the 1970s and 1980s. “I wanted to play with that nostalgia by using these Lo-Fi sounds and samples and things that reminded you of something from your childhood, but it wasn’t on the nose ‘80s,” she told the magazine.

Thematically, the project leans into some familiar Doja Cat territory, though again, with her own twist on things. “The concept is very pointed towards love, romance, and sex—and discourse in relationships. Really just relationships in general, and relationships with yourself, even,” she said. “This album is very much about love in a way that reflects how I want it to be in the future—my hope, my hopefulness. What I hope it could be.” Doja is far from a stranger to a pop love song, so this is an encouraging sign for what fans should expect.

The Tracklist Has Gone Through Several Changes

The Vie tracklist has gone through some alterations over the last several months. In November 2024, Doja Cat unveiled the names of 13 songs on her Instagram Story. Some of the tracks listed included "Crack," "Break My Heart," "Cards," "Acts of Service," "Turn the Lights," and "Make It Up." Others included "Take Me Dancing," "Ain't News," "Anything," "Appreciation," "Wood Hally," "Slow Burn," and "Did I Lie." In a more recent update to the list, from April 2025, Doja cut eight of those tracks, replacing them with 11 new ones.

One of the biggest omissions was “Crack,” which she specifically told her fans not to ask about because of the hype around it, which stemmed from a couple of snippets. She gave the track an official release, uploading it to her website on May 5 for a 24-hour period. Because of the dramatic change in the tracklist in that five-month span, we are not entirely sure about what’s actually going to make the final cut, over four months from the last public update. However, we do know about one release for certain.

“Jealous Type” Has Been Months In The Making

In May, Doja Cat and Marc Jacobs teamed up for the fashion label’s Summer 2025 campaign. The label announced the campaign, dubbed “Staycation," on the same day as the Met Gala. At the gala, Doja wore a Jacobs-designed bodysuit. The look borrowed heavily from the 80s vision that she has for this latest era. With the announcement that Doja would be the featured model in the new campaign came the earliest teases for “Jealous Type.” On August 7, she opened the “Vie Hotline,” continuing to tease the track by asking, “are you the jealous type?”

On August 22, she finally delivered the single, a new wave-inspired cut produced by Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar collaborator Jack Antonoff that certainly lives up to the promise of a “retro” aesthetic for the forthcoming project. If the track is in line with what the rest of the album sounds like, it probably won’t qualify her for any future updates to The Game’s list of the top 100 L.A. rappers ever, but it’s an earworm of a pop track that will quickly become a late entrant in the Song of the Summer race.

Vie Will Come With Doja’s First Arena World Tour

To coincide with the release of “Jealous Type,” Doja Cat announced the Vie World Tour. There are 11 dates announced so far, with additional to come. The current dates include five shows in Oceania (four of which are in Australia) and another six in Asia, marking her first arena tours in those locales to date. Of course, there will be North American dates announced eventually, but it makes sense to drum up hype for areas she’s never toured in. She’s never performed in Asia at all, making this end-of-year trek all the more unique for her. The tour will begin on November 18, and Doja and her team will confirm more dates in the near future.

After nearly a year of teasers, Doja Cat finally confirmed that Vie is dropping on September 26. She made the announcement on August 14, with a trailer directed by Normies Nightmare. The brief clip was in France with a caption that reads “Je sais que tu es ma vie,” which translates to “I know you are my life.” The announcement comes as part of what is shaping up to be a stacked six-week stretch for some of the biggest names in the game. Sabrina Carpenter is kicking off the run by delivering Man’s Best Friend, her follow-up to the Grammy-nominated Short ‘n Sweet, on August 29.