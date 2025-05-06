Doja Cat made waves at the 2025 Met Gala in a structured Marc Jacobs bodysuit that fused animal print flair with 1980s tailoring. Doja Cat delivered another unforgettable moment at the 2025 Met Gala.

The theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, encouraged interesting reinterpretations of classic menswear, and Doja came through with a look that was equal parts theatrical and tailored. Her custom Marc Jacobs bodysuit embraced exaggerated proportions.

Pinstriped and structured, the suit featured sharply sculpted shoulders and round peplum like hips. The silhouette echoed 1980s power suits but filtered through a cartoonish, fashion forward lens. It was dramatic, playful, and precisely on brand. Down the center, a bold yellow leopard print panel added instant edge.

The print extended into a pointed cone, offering a nod to Doja Cat’s name and her obsession with animal motifs. Her pantsless decision put full attention on the bodysuit’s form and design, allowing every detail to shine.

Doja Cat’s Met Gala Look

Doja Cat finished the outfit with sheer black tights and custom ankle boots. The shoes featured sky high platforms, buckled details, and a twisted take on classic wingtip loafers, another hint at traditional tailoring.

Vintage style jewelry and a rose brooch added glamour. Her beauty look tied it all together. She wore a mullet inspired hairstyle, lavender eye shadow, and a deep red lip. The references to 80s glam were unmistakable. Speaking on the carpet, Doja explained that she wanted to channel a “gangster” or a “madam.”

She worked closely with Jacobs, sharing visual inspiration tied to her next album. The final result was a personal take on the theme, one that embraced Black dandyism while subverting it through camp and chaos. Online, fans applauded the look for its confidence, creativity, and fearless attitude.