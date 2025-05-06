Doja Cat Goes Pantless In Leopard Print Power Suit At 2025 Met Gala

BY Ben Atkinson 680 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
doja-cat-2025-met-gala-hip-hop-news
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Doja Cat attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Doja Cat brought leopard print, exaggerated shapes, and 1980s energy to the 2025 Met Gala in a striking custom Marc Jacobs outfit.

Doja Cat made waves at the 2025 Met Gala in a structured Marc Jacobs bodysuit that fused animal print flair with 1980s tailoring. Doja Cat delivered another unforgettable moment at the 2025 Met Gala.

The theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, encouraged interesting reinterpretations of classic menswear, and Doja came through with a look that was equal parts theatrical and tailored. Her custom Marc Jacobs bodysuit embraced exaggerated proportions.

Pinstriped and structured, the suit featured sharply sculpted shoulders and round peplum like hips. The silhouette echoed 1980s power suits but filtered through a cartoonish, fashion forward lens. It was dramatic, playful, and precisely on brand. Down the center, a bold yellow leopard print panel added instant edge.

The print extended into a pointed cone, offering a nod to Doja Cat’s name and her obsession with animal motifs. Her pantsless decision put full attention on the bodysuit’s form and design, allowing every detail to shine.

Read More: Teyana Taylor Turns Heads In Harlem Rose Cape At 2025 Met Gala

Doja Cat’s Met Gala Look

Doja Cat finished the outfit with sheer black tights and custom ankle boots. The shoes featured sky high platforms, buckled details, and a twisted take on classic wingtip loafers, another hint at traditional tailoring.

Vintage style jewelry and a rose brooch added glamour. Her beauty look tied it all together. She wore a mullet inspired hairstyle, lavender eye shadow, and a deep red lip. The references to 80s glam were unmistakable. Speaking on the carpet, Doja explained that she wanted to channel a “gangster” or a “madam.”

She worked closely with Jacobs, sharing visual inspiration tied to her next album. The final result was a personal take on the theme, one that embraced Black dandyism while subverting it through camp and chaos. Online, fans applauded the look for its confidence, creativity, and fearless attitude.

Doja Cat has never shied away from the absurd, often turning chaos into couture with ease. This Met Gala look was no exception, proving once again that she knows how to bend fashion to her will and make it entirely her own.

Read More: A$AP Rocky Brings Elegance With AWGE Attire At The Met Gala

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
teyana-taylor-2025-met-gala-hip-hop-news Streetwear Teyana Taylor Turns Heads In Harlem Rose Cape At 2025 Met Gala 600
Doja Cat The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals Streetwear Doja Cat Arrives In "Purr"fect Style At The 2023 Met Gala 1326
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals Streetwear Doja Cat Poses Sultrily In Cat Suit On Instagram 1099
Syndication: Desert Sun Streetwear Pusha T's Glamorous Met Gala Look Has Everyone Thinking About Cocaine 4.2K