Megan Thee Stallion Channels Josephine Baker At 2025 Met Gala

Megan Thee Stallion turned heads at the 2025 Met Gala with a look that blended Old Hollywood glamour and Black cultural tribute. The theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, gave space for bold expression, and Megan arrived in a shimmering silver gown that owned the spotlight.

Her custom Michael Kors dress hugged her figure with precision. Covered in silver sequins, it featured a sweetheart neckline and a thigh high slit, putting her silhouette on full display. The look pulled clear inspiration from Josephine Baker, a pioneer of both performance and fashion.

Over the gown, Megan wore an oversized white fur coat with an extended train. The coat added volume, drama, and a sense of luxury. It swept behind her on the carpet, commanding attention without saying a word.

The look was a clear nod to Josephine Baker’s signature elegance, blending retro influence with contemporary edge. Every detail reinforced her commanding presence. In a night dedicated to honoring Black style, Megan Thee Stallion didn’t just dress the part: she embodied it.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Hair Honors Josephine Baker

Her hair was a highlight on its own. She wore a sculptural updo with large knots leading into a long, wavy red ponytail. A line of jewels traced the center of the style, echoing the elegance of early twentieth century Black entertainers.

It was both bold and regal, and it tied directly into the theme by honoring a legacy of style and power. Accessories were kept sleek and refined. She wore diamond stud earrings, metallic silver heels, and matching nails that elongated the look.

Megan walked the carpet alongside Michael Kors, who wore a classic black tailored suit. People came to social media with praise, calling the look one of her best red carpet moments to date. Megan Thee Stallion continues to evolve her style with intention, balancing fashion spectacle with cultural meaning.

Her appearance at this year’s Met Gala was more than a look, it was a celebration of beauty, heritage, and presence.