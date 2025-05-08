Joe Budden Insists Megan Thee Stallion’s Met Gala Look Had “Nothing To Do” With The Theme

BY Caroline Fisher 1.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Joe Budden Megan Thee Stallion Met Gala Hip Hop News
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot Girl Summer Tour stop at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday, May 30, 2024. Chris Day / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
According to Joe Budden, Megan Thee Stallion's Met Gala look didn't go with the theme, but she did look great.

Earlier this week, countless celebrities stepped out for the 2025 Met Gala. The dress code this year was "Tailored for You," inspired by the spring exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." The theme explored Black dandyism, and was “purposefully designed to both provide guidance and invite creative interpretation," per the Costume Institute.

Unfortunately, however, some looks were more controversial than others. During a recent episode of his podcast, for example, Joe Budden shared his thoughts on Megan Thee Stallion's outfit.

"It had absolutely nothing to do with the theme," Budden claimed. "It was a beautiful chrome-silver dress look. She looked beautiful, I'm not saying she didn't. ... This has nothing to do with anything I've said about her in the past. I just don't think it went with the theme, that's all."

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Captures Hilarious Footage While Breaking No Phone Rule At The Met Gala

Megan Thee Stallion Met Gala Look

Meg stunned in a sparkling silver Michael Kors Collection gown and a dramatic white fur coat, as seen in a series of photos she posted on Instagram. She paired the gown with a pair of matching heels and an intricate updo. While not everyone thought it was the right look for the occasion, she appeared to have a blast, even breaking the event's no phone policy to review the food with Doechii and Angel Reese.

This is far from the first time Budden has criticized Meg, however. He's also been vocal with his opinions about her legal battle with Tory Lanez, who's currently behind bars for shooting her in 2020. In September, he even described the femcee as a "pawn."

“I think it’s above her,” he claimed at the time. “I don’t think she made it up. She’s a mere pawn in this. This play is greater than her. She didn’t make nothing up. I ain’t gonna say who I think made it up … But it wasn’t her. N****s out there know who it is. I know exactly who it is, I know how that gun got there, I know who gun it was."

Read More: DJ Akademiks Takes The High Road As Megan Thee Stallion Struggles To Chart With "Whenever"

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
megan-thee-stallion-2025-met-gala-hip-hop-news Streetwear Megan Thee Stallion Channels Josephine Baker At 2025 Met Gala 581
Jay-Z's 40/40 Club Celebrates 18th Anniversary Music Joe Budden Speculates That Tory Lanez Was Set Up In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case 2.1K
LA Pride in the Park - Day 1 Music Megan Thee Stallion Takes Fans Through A Week In Her Life 1040
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - October 18, 2016 Music Joe Budden Believes Megan Thee Stallion Took Shots At Him On "HISS" 4.8K