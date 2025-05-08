Earlier this week, countless celebrities stepped out for the 2025 Met Gala. The dress code this year was "Tailored for You," inspired by the spring exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." The theme explored Black dandyism, and was “purposefully designed to both provide guidance and invite creative interpretation," per the Costume Institute.

Unfortunately, however, some looks were more controversial than others. During a recent episode of his podcast, for example, Joe Budden shared his thoughts on Megan Thee Stallion's outfit.

"It had absolutely nothing to do with the theme," Budden claimed. "It was a beautiful chrome-silver dress look. She looked beautiful, I'm not saying she didn't. ... This has nothing to do with anything I've said about her in the past. I just don't think it went with the theme, that's all."

Megan Thee Stallion Met Gala Look

Meg stunned in a sparkling silver Michael Kors Collection gown and a dramatic white fur coat, as seen in a series of photos she posted on Instagram. She paired the gown with a pair of matching heels and an intricate updo. While not everyone thought it was the right look for the occasion, she appeared to have a blast, even breaking the event's no phone policy to review the food with Doechii and Angel Reese.

This is far from the first time Budden has criticized Meg, however. He's also been vocal with his opinions about her legal battle with Tory Lanez, who's currently behind bars for shooting her in 2020. In September, he even described the femcee as a "pawn."