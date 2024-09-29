Joe Budden Warns Megan Thee Stallion Of Rap Beef & Success In Resurfaced Interview Clip

This 2019 conversation between Megan Thee Stallion and Joe Budden aged like fine wine in more ways than one...

Megan Thee Stallion has been through a couple of rap-related beefs at this point, whether it's with Nicki Minaj this year or others. However, it turns out that she already discussed how her success could cause more problems with other artists in a 2019 interview with Joe Budden, a clip of which recently resurfaced. "I don't have a problem with anybody," she remarked, with him saying that every new act thinks the same at first. "And I don't think nobody have a problem with me that I know about, you know what I'm saying? So, you know, if you want me to know that you have a problem with me, you would really have to blatantly be like, 'Megan Thee Stallion, da da da da da,' dissing me. 'Cause I just don't even be paying attention to negativity. So I would never know who don't like me at all."

"That is the same thing that Drake said to me in 2009," Joe Budden recalled, which is ironic given Drizzy and Megan Thee Stallion's feud, plus Joe's own issues with the Toronto superstar. "So I'ma say to you like I said to him. In the event that you sell the records that me and your label and everyone thinks you will sell... They coming." "If they come, let's just keep it in the booth, you know? I'm with that," Megan answered, which really excited Budden. "We got a f***ing rapper on our hands!" he exclaimed.

"I like to rap, so come on," Megan Thee Stallion replied. "That's what you do. It wouldn't be rap if it wasn't some type of rap beef. So, you know? I ain't tripping." Budden characterized this as "attractive." "All the new girls that I'm cool with?" she continued. "Like, I try to keep us, you know, all together. We coming up right now, you know what I'm saying? So, come on girl, come meet me. Come hang out. Like, I'm having a party, come through, let's all get to know each other. Let's be cool because when the fans see that the girls are being nice to each other, that makes them lessen that drama.

"'Cause a lot of beef between women gets started because of they fanbases, I feel like," Megan Thee Stallion concluded. "So you got to just make sure that everybody cool, like, on every end. So your fans won't get to, like, you know, making little messy stuff about everybody. I just try to make sure, 'Look, you good? We good? Alright.' So, you know? And it's genuine. Everybody that I've met so far, actually, we're really on FaceTime. Like, I got their number, like, everything real cool." Budden made a point about Megan really "kicking it with people," and she agreed.