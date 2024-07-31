Joe Budden Speculates That Tory Lanez Was Set Up In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Megan Thee Stallion might have been a "pawn," according to Joe Budden.

Earlier this week, a statement from Tory Lanez's former driver Jauquan Smith was released, in which he discusses what he saw on the night of Megan Thee Stallion's shooting. Smith insists that he didn't witness Meg get shot, but alleges that he saw her ex-bestie Kelsey Harris grab a gun away from Lanez. The statement sparked a conversation about the case in a new episode of The Joe Budden Podcast and led Budden to share an interesting theory.

Budden revealed that he speculates Lanez was set up, though he doesn't think Meg was behind it. "First of all, I think it's above her," he explained. "I don't think she made it up. It's above her. She's a mere pawn in this. This play is greater than her. She didn't make nothing up."

Joe Budden Has An Interesting Theory

He went on, speculating that the gun used to shoot Meg was planted in Lanez's car. "I ain't gon' say who I think made it up but it wasn't her," Budden said. "Actually, ni**gas out there know who it is. I ain't saying it on this broadcast but I know exactly who it is, I know how that gun got there, I know who gun it was." He then brought up Harris, who was a key witness in the case, and a private chat they once had about it.