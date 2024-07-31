Joe Budden Speculates That Tory Lanez Was Set Up In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Earlier this week, a statement from Tory Lanez's former driver Jauquan Smith was released, in which he discusses what he saw on the night of Megan Thee Stallion's shooting. Smith insists that he didn't witness Meg get shot, but alleges that he saw her ex-bestie Kelsey Harris grab a gun away from Lanez. The statement sparked a conversation about the case in a new episode of The Joe Budden Podcast and led Budden to share an interesting theory.
Budden revealed that he speculates Lanez was set up, though he doesn't think Meg was behind it. "First of all, I think it's above her," he explained. "I don't think she made it up. It's above her. She's a mere pawn in this. This play is greater than her. She didn't make nothing up."
Joe Budden Has An Interesting Theory
He went on, speculating that the gun used to shoot Meg was planted in Lanez's car. "I ain't gon' say who I think made it up but it wasn't her," Budden said. "Actually, ni**gas out there know who it is. I ain't saying it on this broadcast but I know exactly who it is, I know how that gun got there, I know who gun it was." He then brought up Harris, who was a key witness in the case, and a private chat they once had about it.
"I thought it was weird that the last time we talked about this sh*t, Kelsey [Harris] jumped in my DMs talking ’bout, 'Hey, don't talk about this no more.' Why? You got immunity. It's odd. Why wouldn't you want somebody to talk about one of the biggest cases in however many years? That was odd to me," he added. What do you think of Joe Budden speculating that Tory Lanez was set up in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case? What about him suggesting that Meg was simply a "pawn"? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.