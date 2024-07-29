Tory Lanez's Driver Claims He Didn't See Megan Thee Stallion Get Shot

An interesting development.

The case involving Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion seemed like a done deal. The former was found guilty of shooting the latter in the foot, and sentenced to prison as a result. Evidently, however, there was more to the story. Tory Lanez's former driver, Jauquan Smith, recently came forward with an eyewitness account. He recalled driving the vehicle shortly before the 2020 shooting, and claimed that he didn't see who actually shot Megan Thee Stallion. Smith's testimony was submitted in an attempt to appeal Lanez's prison sentence.

Jauquan Smith stated that Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion, and a woman named Kelsey Harris were arguing in the vehicle. He added that he saw Harris holding the gun that shot Megan at one point, and recalls seeing Lanez attempt to disarm the woman. "I pulled over to stop them," Smith continued. "Ms. Pete and Ms. Harris both got out of the vehicle and continued to fight, both verbally and physically. It's here where the driver's testimony proves revelatory. He insisted that Lanez attempted to diffuse the situation, rather than escalate it. "Mr. Peterson and Ms. Harris began struggling as Mr. Peterson tried to unarm Ms. Harris," Smith wrote.

Tory Lanez's Driver Didn't Testify During The Singer's Trial

The driver, notably, did not testify during Tory Lanez's trial. He did, however, provide some clarification as to why he's coming forward now. He claims the D.A. was not ready to cross examine him during the case, and was not contacted afterwards. Smith asserted that the eye witness testimony he has to offer would have been immensely helpful to Lanez. "I wanted to present this evidence during Mr. Peterson’s trial but was prevented from doing so," he explained. "I believe I should have been allowed to present this evidence at trial."