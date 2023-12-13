Tory Lanez's Bodyguard Insinuates Kelsey Harris Could Have Shot Megan Thee Stallion In New Letter

Tory Lanez's driver and bodyguard, Jauquan Smith, recently submitted a new letter in the case of Megan Thee Stallion's shooting. According to him, he wanted to testify during Lanez's trial, but was prevented from doing so by the District Attorney. He identifies Lanez as his former employer as well as a "close personal friend."

In his letter, Smith claims that he was acting as a driver for Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kelsey Harris on the evening of Kylie Jenner's infamous 2020 party. He recalls Meg and Lanez getting into an argument in the car, which ultimately led her to get out and sit at a nearby bus stop. He says that Lanez got out of the vehicle to talk to her, and eventually, they both got back in the car.

Jauquan Smith Recalls Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

From there, Smith claims that their argument reignited, this time prompting some questions from Harris. According to him, Lanez then informed her that he and Meg were an item, which upset her due to their relationship. Allegedly, Harris and Meg then began to fight "both verbally and physically." This prompted Smith to stop the car to break things up. At this point, he claims to have allegedly seen a gun in Harris' hand. He says that Lanez ran towards Harris and struggled to get the weapon from her.

A shot was then fired, though he didn't see who pulled the trigger. "The whole incident happened so quickly," he says. "Within [just a] couple of minutes." He claims to feel "lucky" to have not been injured, and adds that in his opinion, Meg was "fortunate" too. What do you think of the new letter from Tory Lanez's former bodyguard and driver? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

