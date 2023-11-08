Tory Lanez Seemingly Takes Shot At Reporter Meghann Cuniff In New Video, She Responds

Tory Lanez is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Overall, his trial was a highly publicized one that had a whole bunch of storylines. One particular storyline involved Meghann Cuniff, a court reporter who live-tweeted the trial. Her reporting was exceptional and she ended up providing followers with some of the best information on the case. However, Tory and his team did not like her one bit. They felt like she was biased, and at one point, he allegedly called her a "googly-eyed b*tch."

Now, Tory is looking to drop the Deluxe version of his album, Alone At Prom. The album came out in 2021, however, he is now trying to bring out the deluxe version for those who have waited a long time for it. In the promotional video for the deluxe album, there is an animated reporter who is depicted in an unflattering way. Many Twitter users immediately clocked it as being a shot at Cuniff. Well, Cuniff saw the video and took to Twitter with her reaction.

Tory Lanez Called Out

"Hmmm what do you all think? Me or nah?" Cuniff wrote. Overall, fans were pretty convinced of what was happening here. However, Cuniff did get the last laugh in this situation. In the comments section, she included a link to Megan Thee Stallion's new track "Cobra." "Cobra" is a song that dropped on Friday and proved to be a huge comeback for Meg. Additionally, it is a song that will likely do well on the charts considering its success on YouTube.

