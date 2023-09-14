Tory Lanez Reportedly Called Meghann Cuniff A “Googly Eyed B*tch” In Court

Tory Lanez appeared in court today, seeking release on bail following his recent prison sentence. He was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion back in 2020, and sentenced to 10 years behind bars last month. Unfortunately for Lanez, the court denied his motion, meaning he'll continue to appeal his case from prison.

As expected, journalist Meghann Cuniff was in the courtroom, and Tory Lanez reportedly had some choice words for her. She's been documenting the intricacies of his case for some time, and has been called out by the performer before for "fake" and "biased" reporting. "I didn't hear it and I'm still working to see if transcript has it, but I've confirmed Tory Lanez chose to use his final courtroom moments to profanely insult me," Cuniff wrote on Twitter.

Tory Lanez Disses Journalist In Court

"Calling me 'a googly eyed b*tch' as he looked at gallery," she continued. "Conflicting reports on whether he named me. A fitting end," Cuniff added. Clearly, Lanez feels some type of way about the journalist and her reports on his legal troubles. He also put her on blast in an Instagram Story in July, claiming that nobody should take her reporting seriously.

"With all due respect," his story began. “Please disregard anything Megan Cuniff reports on Tory Lanez. Her objective, perspective/narrative has always been negative and extremely biased towards him. If there is an update on Tory it will come from this page. If it doesn’t come from this page, it’s not real. With love – The Umbrella." Luckily, Cuniff didn't appear to take the insult to heart, responding with a simple Tweet. "Wish he'd @'d me or at least spelled my name correctly," she wrote alongside a crying emoji. Do you think the reported diss was uncalled for? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Tory Lanez.

