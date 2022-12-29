The verdict may have been handed down in the Tory Lanez case, but that doesn’t mean conversations have dissipated. The singer-rapper was found guilty on charges related to the 2020 shooting involving Megan Thee Stallion, real name Megan Pete. Lanez has adamantly denied responsibility, even after Megan named him as the person who shot her in her feet.

The two-week trial was filled with surprises, especially after Megan’s former best friend Kelsey Harris took the stand. Although she pleaded the fifth and denied remembering much, prosecutors played their interview with her for the court. The exchange took place in September 2022, and in it, Harris gave precise details that often mirrored Megan’s account.

ATLANTA, GA – JUNE 16: Tory Lanez performs at Birthday Bash 2018 at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on June 16, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

However, Lanez’s supporters do not believe that justice was served. According to them, there wasn’t any evidence to secure a guilty verdict. Additionally, they believe there weren’t witnesses to place him as the shooter. However, both Harris and Megan stated they saw Lanez shoot the gun, as did the person who witnessed the incident from their bedroom.

During the trial, Law & Crime reporter Meghann Cuniff was in the courtroom and each day offered detailed updates via Twitter. She developed a reputation as “Meghann The Reporter” and was hailed for giving her straightforward updates about the ongoings of the prosecution and defense.

A clip of an interview with Cuniff has gone viral this week, and in it, she laid some rumors to rest. Although there was speculation regarding what could have sealed Lanez’s fate, Cuniff claims it was the rapper’s apology call to Harris that caused the jury to lean toward a guilty verdict.

“[The most significant piece of evidence] for me was the apology,” said Cuniff. “And we didn’t actually hear a whole lot about that during trial because, I think, prosecutors just kinda figured why bother. They played it in opening, they got it in evidence from somebody within the jail. And then, it kinda seemed like it was on the defense to try to explain that away.”

LA District Attorney's Office press release on Tory Lanez guilty verdict.



"Women, especially Black women, are afraid to report crimes like assault and sexual violence because they are too often not believed."https://t.co/uQ1HEFyhV8 pic.twitter.com/i7fr5OlVix — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 24, 2022

Cuniff admitted that although Lanez “didn’t mention a shooting or a gun in the call,” there wasn’t anything else anyone could say the call was about.

“They went through it line by line, focused on how he was asking about how Meg was in the hospital. This is his apology call to Kelsey. And we never really seemed to hear much about that from the defense at trial.”

Lanez is scheduled to face his sentencing in the coming weeks. He is looking at upwards of 22 years in prison.