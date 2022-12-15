As the trial between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez continues, the case has taken an interesting turn.

One of the key testifiers in the trial is Kelsey Harris, Megan’s ex-best friend, and former personal assistant.

Megan Thee Stallion speaks at the 2022 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit at Detroit Opera House. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for ABA)

Harris was present when the alleged shooting took place two years ago. Tory’s lawyers are reportedly denying that the Canadian rapper is the shooter, indicating instead that the influencer is responsible.

Lanez’s defense argues that the shooting was a result of an alleged argument between the “Savage” rapper and her then-BFF. During her testimony yesterday (December 14), reports say that Harris has been all over the place in her recounts of the situation.

L.A. Times Courts Reporter James Queally is covering the case on Twitter. “She’s saying she doesn’t remember things she said to prosecutors during a September interview, which was recorded,” he wrote in a tweet, referencing the influencer.

On afternoon break at Tory Lanez trial: Kelsey Harris’ testimony has been a lot of I don’t recalls and at least one more (failed) attempt to plead the 5th. She’s saying she doesn’t remember things she said to prosecutors during a September interview, which was recorded. — James Queally (@JamesQueallyLAT) December 14, 2022

During this recorded interview from September, Harris allegedly confessed to some key details in the case. However, she is now backtracking on these claims.

“Critically, she wouldn’t confirm she saw Lanez with the gun (which she said in the recorded interview) or that Lanez threatened to shoot her (which she said in the recorded interview),” Queally wrote later in the Twitter threat.

She is also reportedly denying that Lanez is responsible for offering her hush money. On Tuesday (December 13), Meg testified that he did.

Furthermore, reports indicate that the KN Management founder is going through a lot at this time. “Harris is saying she’s struggling with postpartum depression and a recent death in the family and her ‘mind isn’t here right now,'” the reporter continues.

Harris is saying she’s struggling with postpartum depression and a recent death in the family and her “mind isn’t here right now.” She also denied Lanez offered her hush money (which Megan alleged he did to the tune of $1 million yesterday.) — James Queally (@JamesQueallyLAT) December 14, 2022

As a result, the judge has informed the jury that they are unable to consider the September recording as evidence. Harris was granted immunity in her testimony after initially asserting her 5th amendment right.

Judge has directed, at this time, that the jury CANNOT consider the recordings of Harris’ prior interview with the D.A.’s office as evidence. — James Queally (@JamesQueallyLAT) December 14, 2022

In an interview with Rolling Stone in June, the “Savage” rapper admits to subsequently falling out with her friend after the incident. The influencer was allegedly hanging out with Lanez after the events took place.

Additionally, the Houston native testified for herself at the beginning of the trial, explaining her side of the story and the timeline of events. Facing several felony counts, Lanez will face more than 22 years in prison if found guilty.

The trial began earlier this week and is expected to last until at least the end of next.

