Kelsey Harris Granted Immunity In Tory Lanez Trial
Kelsey Harris appeared in court for the Tory Lanez shooting trial on Wednesday.
Judge David Herriford has granted immunity to Kelsey Harris in the ongoing trial for Tory Lanez regarding the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Harris appeared in court to testify on Wednesday.
During her testimony, she initially asserted her 5th Amendment right until immunity was granted. This was done despite the District Attorney claiming they had no plans of prosecuting her.
Regardless, Judge Herriford admitted her concerns were “legitimate.”
On the stand, Harris described the trial as a “triggering situation,” adding that she doesn’t “care to be here today.”
“This is happening in the face of a million people, my name being thrown around, lies,” she said. “I didn’t ask to be in this.”
She later addressed public accusations about her being the one to shoot Megan. “I mean, it’s ridiculous. It’s ridiculous,” she said of the rumors.
“Kelsey spent a little less than 40 minutes on the stand, saying a lot of her memory of the party was ‘blurry’ because of alcohol consumption,” LA Times reporter James Queally reported of the testimony.
Kelsey Harris also reportedly described Megan as acting out & being drunk at a party before the shooting.
The trial between Lanez and Megan began on Monday. Lanez is facing three felony counts and could face 22 years in prison if convicted. The charges stem from a 2020 incident where he is accused of shooting Megan.
In the last two days, Lanez has denied being the one to pull the trigger at the time. Megan also testified in court on Tuesday, detailing the night in question from her perspective.
