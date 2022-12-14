Judge David Herriford has granted immunity to Kelsey Harris in the ongoing trial for Tory Lanez regarding the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Harris appeared in court to testify on Wednesday.

During her testimony, she initially asserted her 5th Amendment right until immunity was granted. This was done despite the District Attorney claiming they had no plans of prosecuting her.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 05: Tory Lanez performs on stage during Wireless Festival 2019 on July 05, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

Regardless, Judge Herriford admitted her concerns were “legitimate.”

On the stand, Harris described the trial as a “triggering situation,” adding that she doesn’t “care to be here today.”

“This is happening in the face of a million people, my name being thrown around, lies,” she said. “I didn’t ask to be in this.”

She later addressed public accusations about her being the one to shoot Megan. “I mean, it’s ridiculous. It’s ridiculous,” she said of the rumors.

“Kelsey spent a little less than 40 minutes on the stand, saying a lot of her memory of the party was ‘blurry’ because of alcohol consumption,” LA Times reporter James Queally reported of the testimony.

Kelsey Harris also reportedly described Megan as acting out & being drunk at a party before the shooting.

The trial between Lanez and Megan began on Monday. Lanez is facing three felony counts and could face 22 years in prison if convicted. The charges stem from a 2020 incident where he is accused of shooting Megan.

In the last two days, Lanez has denied being the one to pull the trigger at the time. Megan also testified in court on Tuesday, detailing the night in question from her perspective.

Check out the latest updates from the trial from Rolling Stone's Nancy Dillon.

Kelsey Harris started her testimony at Tory Lanez trial, but only after she first asserted her 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination & was granted “use immunity” by prosecutors



Judge Herriford said he determined her concerns were “legitimate” — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) December 14, 2022

Prosecutor Kathy Ta: “Were there accusations about you having shot Megan?” (Megan Thee Stallion)



Kelsey Harris: “There were.”



Prosecutor: “And how do you feel about them?”



Harris: “I mean, it’s ridiculous. It’s ridiculous.” — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) December 14, 2022

