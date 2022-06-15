Kelsey Harris
- MusicNicki Minaj Blasts Megan Thee Stallion For Allowing Kelsey Harris To Be "Ripped To Shreds""Any MOTHER taking this woman’s side may GOD STRIKE YOU DOWN," Nicki writes.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsMegan Thee Stallion Responds To Pardi's Breakup Comments, Denies Kelsey Harris Shooting RumorsMegan had a lot to clarify in a recent Instagram live.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTory Lanez's Bodyguard Insinuates Kelsey Harris Could Have Shot Megan Thee Stallion In New Letter"The whole incident happened so quickly," Jauquan Smith recalls.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion 1501 Trial: Kelsey Harris' Boyfriend SubpoenaedDarien Smith allegedly works for the record label.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeTory Lanez's First Attorney Advised Him Against Blaming Kelsey Harris For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion: ReportUnsealed documents reveal Tory Lanez's first lawyer told him blaming Kelsey Harris for the Megan Thee Stallion shootingwasn't a "viable strategy."By Aron A.
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion Requests Kelsey Harris' Texts Mentioning Her Name Ahead Of 1501 TrialMTS wants further insight into Harris' messages with both Tory Lanez and label head Carl Crawford.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeKelsey Harris's Injuries After Tory Lanez Shooting Shown In New PhotosPhotos released of multiple bruises on Harris's body, following days of new footage and recordings related to the incident and court case.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTory Lanez' Alleged Jail Call To Kelsey Harris Leaks: ListenIn the leaked audio that's making its round around the internet, Tory Lanez repeatedly apologizes to Kelsey Harris and admits to being "too drunk."By Joshua Robinson
- CrimeMegan Thee Stallion's Bodyguard Justin Edison "Surrendered" To AuthoritiesAfter failing to show up to testify in Lanez's trial, Edison resurfaced as a verdict is reached.By Erika Marie
- CrimeTory Lanez Will Not Testify, Verdict Could Arrive This Week: ReportThis is the verdict that has Hip Hop on edge and it could arrive as early as tomorrow.By Erika Marie
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey's Diss Track Entered Into EvidenceIn 2020, Kelsey dropped "Bussin Back," a track where she claims Megan lied to the DA about her and says she didn't shoot the rapper.By Erika Marie
- MusicKelsey Harris Tapes Played In Court, Says She Saw Tory Lanez Shoot MeganKelsey testified she didn't remember much of anything about the shooting, but in an audio of her interview with prosecutors, she gave precise details.By Erika Marie
- MusicKelsey Harris' Texts About Tory Lanez Allegedly "Dragging" Her Admitted In Trial: ReportShe texted Megan to ask if she should go to urgent care because Tory dragged her by her hair. Kelsey now says she doesn't remember the texts.By Erika Marie
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion's Attorney Believes Kelsey Harris Was "Compromised"Kelsey testified she lied to prosecutors when she said she saw Tory shoot Megan. She also claimed she couldn't remember key details.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey Harris Backtracks On Previous StatementsWhile testifying in the trial, the influencer has contradicted parts of her prior recounts.By Isaac Fontes
- GramKeri Hilson Believes Kelsey Harris Was Bribed By Tory LanezAfter Kelsey pleaded the fifth and was granted immunity, Keri Hilson thinks Megan's former BFF may have taken hush money.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKelsey Harris Granted Immunity In Tory Lanez TrialKelsey Harris appeared in court for the Tory Lanez shooting trial on Wednesday.By Cole Blake
- CrimeMegan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez Trial: Kelsey Nicole SubpoenaedAs the highly publicized trial was delayed, Megan's former friend was ordered to return in December. By hnhh
- BeefMegan Thee Stallion Denies Dissing Asian Doll; Kelsey Nicole Chimes InWhile disputing one beef, Megan Thee Stallion found herself caught up in another. By hnhh
- GramKelsey Nicole Reacts To Megan Thee Stallion's Mention: "This is Just The Beginning"In a video, she says when it's her turn to share her side of the story, "we gon' see who really look bad in the end."By Erika Marie
- BeefMegan Thee Stallion Explains Kelsey Harris Fallout, Kelsey RespondsMegan Thee Stallion explained her beef with Kelsey Harris in a new cover story for Rolling Stone. Harris has since responded to the comments on Instagram.By Cole Blake