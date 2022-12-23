After a week of speculation regarding Justin Edison, he surprisingly materialized today (December 23). The authorities have been attempting to locate Megan Thee Stallion’s bodyguard to no avail. However, ABC News reports Edison mysteriously reappeared after failing to show up to testify last Friday.

According to the outlet, “The family ‘surrendered’ Justin Edison on Friday, and prosecutors ‘are aware.'” Where he was remains a mystery for the time being, but insight was given about his return.

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 13: Megan Thee Stallion whose legal name is Megan Pete arrives at court to testify in the trial of Rapper Tory Lanez for allegedly shooting her on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

“He was found and bench warrant was recalled,” Attorney Michael Zweiback said. Edison reportedly “came forward today because of what was happening to his family.”

The bodyguard’s father recently told Good Morning America that he hadn’t heard from Edison since last Thursday.

“My hope is that [Justin] comes forward so that he doesn’t assume the risks that we discussed before,” Harold Edison shared with GMA. “I explained to him that this is not worth the risk … we must maintain our integrity.” He also noted that a SWAT team entered his home and placed him in handcuffs. The District Attorney’s office declined to comment about the incident.

“I really want this to stop. This is a clear abuse of law enforcement,” Harold added.

LAPD is currently looking into the disappearance of Megan Thee Stallion’s bodyguard: “We recently learned that Justin Edison went missing right before he was scheduled to appear in court. The LAPD is currently looking into his disappearance”https://t.co/jrQ0AiCQ2N pic.twitter.com/AObjnoRFK8 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 17, 2022

During the trial, text messages sent to Edison from Kelsey Harris were repeatedly mentioned. Immediately following the shooting, Harris reportedly texted the bodyguard, “Help Tory shot Meg 911.” However, Harris testified that she never saw Lanez shoot Megan and didn’t know why she sent the message to Edison.

Meanwhile, a verdict has been reached. Make sure to stay tapped in with us after it becomes public

The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of Tory Lanez for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. It will be read in 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/LpjGJRpGMP — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 23, 2022

