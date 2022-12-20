As we head into week two of Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez’s trial, more interesting testimony is coming out on the stand. Previously we heard from the shooting victim herself, as well as her ex-best friend, Kelsey Harris. Now, other figures such as her former stylist, EJ King, have been sharing the details that they recall from that fateful night.

Though he wasn’t at the crime scene when the rap diva was injured by gunfire, the fashion expert did attend a party at Kylie Jenner’s house with his client and her friend. On the stand, King recalled encouraging the Houston native to leave the party earlier in the evening, also noting that she was drinking a considerable amount.

Megan Thee Stallion whose legal name is Megan Pete makes her way from the Hall of Justice to the courthouse to testify in the trial of Rapper Tory Lanez for allegedly shooting her on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

He spoke to the courthouse on Monday (December 19). At the time, the defence began with questions about how he, Megan, and Kelsey protect themselves when security isn’t around. “We’d have tasers, mace,” he shared. When asked specifically about other weapons or a handgun, he responded, “Not that I recall.”

Next, King heard a question regarding Thee Stallion or Harris with something resembling a firearm in their possession. “Possibly… but it’s not my business,” he asserted.

When speaking specifically about the get-together at Jenner’s residence, he made it known that he and his friends stayed later than the other guests. “I remember Corey [Gamble] insinuated to wrap up the party,” the creative director stated. This was allegedly before Tory Lanez’s arrival around 8 or 9 PM.

According to King’s testimony, he encouraged the “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker to leave. “I don’t like feeling like the last Black [people] in somebody’s house,” he added. Seeing as he doesn’t drink, he “was already on alert” after witnessing Megan make a “slight comment” to the evening’s host.

While Harris is said to have told Jenner, “You’re fun, you’re a vibe,” the 27-year-old reportedly chimed in, “I’m really glad because I thought you were a lame.”

During cross-examination, DDA Alexander Bott described the “Bussin Back” artist as a relatively happy drunk. “Kelsey is just a little Tazmanian devil,” King described. “But she has a lot of bark, so she can cuss you out.” As for “bite,” he says he’s never seen Harris get aggressive.

Upon Lanez’s arrival, both Jenner and Thee Stallion were allegedly happy to see him. More drinking ensued, although the Traumazine creator’s “energy shifted from fun Megan to irritated Megan.” Additionally, her former stylist noted that she can become “aggressive” once faded past a certain point.

“I think you said Megan’s a different person when she’s drunk?” the defence asked. “Yes, when she’s past the faded point,” King responded. “Was she past the faded point that day?” they pressed. “Yes,” he concluded.

While that testimony was certainly interesting, the court is still waiting to hear from Thee Stallion’s former bodyguard, Justin Edison.

This past weekend, reports surfaced claiming that he’s missing. He was due to take the stand on Friday (December 16), however, internet sleuths thought they tracked him down at the FIFA World Cup instead.

Those reports have since been denied, and last we heard, the Los Angeles County District Attorney has sent a team out to search for him.

Yesterday morning, they made a visit to a LA home where they hoped to find him and get some availability for his testimony. Unfortunately, his location remains unknown at this time but he’s not technically a “missing” person.

Megan’s attorney, Alex Spiro, told TMZ Live that they last heard from Edison on Thursday (December 15) night. It was fully expected he would be in court the next day to provide testimony he thinks could’ve been “devastating.”

The lawyer is under the impression that witness intimidation is going on, noting that prosecutors have launched an investigation. On that same topic, the DA’s office simply said, “No comment.”

Check back in later for more updates on Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion’s trial.

[Via]