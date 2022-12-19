A new week is upon us, which means we have more updates from the courtroom housing Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez’s trial. Last week ended with a serious shock. Reports that the Houston native’s ex-bodyguard, Justin Edison, had mysteriously disappeared ahead of his testimony began circulating online.

“We recently learned that Justin Edison went missing right before he was scheduled to appear in court,” attorney Alex Spiro told The Shade Room. The rapper’s ex-employee was due to give testimony last Friday (December 16). He was going to say that the Canadian artist gave him an apology for the shooting, according to the prosecution.

Tory Lanez attends Sorry For What Event on September 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Initially, reports said the LAPD was launching an investigation regarding Edison’s whereabouts. However, TMZ shot those rumours down, though they have no new information on his location.

Thankfully, Media Take Out has come through with answers for us. According to their sources, Thee Stallion’s former bodyguard has himself a new gig – all the way in Qatar. Presently, he’s working as personal security for a “very important person” (who wishes to remain anonymous) attending the FIFA World Cup.

Of course, the games officially ended yesterday (December 18), but that doesn’t mean Edison will be back in the US in time to testify. He apparently has plans to “continue his [current] security gig” until his client is home, safe and sound.

The outlet’s insider believes he won’t make it back until this coming Thursday, at which time the Lanez trial may be wrapped. Photos uploaded to @prime_security214 on Instagram show Edison (thought to be second from left) with a group of other staff. “Eating with a few good men,” the caption reads.

After the FIFA rumours began circulating, internet sleuths left comments on the Prime Security IG page. “Y’all this Meg security guard that’s ‘missing’ chile…” one of them reads.

Making a post of their own to address the situation, the account owner wrote, “Before you come on my page or comment on any of my posts know the faces and have the right person. Clowns like this, their mom should’ve swallowed them instead of having you. #PlayWithSomethingSafer.”

At this time, it remains unclear if Justin Edison’s whereabouts are known, or if he will testify. Check back in with HNHH later for more updates on Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion’s trial.

