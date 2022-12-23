Just when we thought the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion trial couldn’t come with any more curve balls, we’ve been hit with another. Following reports that the Houston native’s former bodyguard, Justin Edison, is missing, nudes allegedly believed to be his have leaked online, causing a major stir on Twitter.

The “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker’s ex-security was due to testify in court last Friday (December 16). However, he inexplicably failed to show up at the courthouse last week. Prior to that, he was expected to say that the Canadian apologized to him for shooting his client.

Megan Thee Stallion performs at the Other stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

It’s worth noting that Edison wasn’t actually present at the time of the incident, though he did vehemently vow to protect Thee Stallion afterward. Presently, the reason for his absence remains unknown, though some blogs did speculate that he was in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup.

A source previously told Media Take Out that the bodyguard was protecting an anonymous VIP at the games, and even provided Instagram photos believed to be him. However, the account holder who shared the snapshots shut down the gossip, telling people that the man in the photograph is not the one they were looking for.

Ultimately, the trial wrapped up its closing statements earlier this week without hearing Edison’s testimony. Additionally, Tory Lanez never took the stand, though both Megan Thee Stallion and Kelsey Harris did.

Good morning from L.A. courthouse where jurors are deliberating Tory Lanez’s fate in Megan Thee Stallion assault case



Jurors asked for better definitions of “willfully” & “on purpose" late Thurs after hearing readback of Sean Kelly's testimony



Lanez in light pink again today pic.twitter.com/we2XBV4Tfe — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) December 23, 2022

Unfortunately, the former athlete isn’t completely off the hook. As his name was circulating for his apparent disappearance, someone decided it was the perfect time to leak alleged nudes belonging to him.

At this time, it hasn’t been officially confirmed whether it’s Edison in the viral photos. However, various blogs have already attributed them to him, causing plenty of unwanted attention to head his way.

On Twitter, the discourse regarding the situation has been coming in nonstop. “Tattoos don’t match. When compared to his most recent and old pictures. First he went missing and now someone is trying to claim this is his nudes? What’s really going on with this case and behind the scenes???” one user pondered.

“The fact that Justin Edison’s nudes leaked and y’all are laughing at his size rather than addressing the obvious extortion attempt and revenge porn is disgusting,” another pointed out.

Other responses came from those who were simply eager to see the nudes for themselves.

Check out more Twitter reactions below. Afterward, read our latest update on the Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez trial here.

