Justin Edison
- CrimeMegan Thee Stallion's Bodyguard Justin Edison "Surrendered" To AuthoritiesAfter failing to show up to testify in Lanez's trial, Edison resurfaced as a verdict is reached.By Erika Marie
- LifeMegan Thee Stallion's Ex Bodyguard's Nudes Leak After He No-Shows Tory Lanez TrialJustin Edison's name continues to circulate after he failed to appear in court last week.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion's Former Bodyguard Disappears Before Tory Lanez Testimony: ReportJustin Edison was due to testify on Friday. Meg's attorney has since confirmed that he's currently missing.By Hayley Hynes
- GramMegan Thee Stallion Calls Bodyguard "Psycho" After He Vows To Protect HerThe rapper's security, Justin, jumped on IG Live with Meg to let it be known that he won't allow her to be hurt again.By Erika Marie
- GossipMegan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez Witnesses Not Cooperating: ReportGet ready for more reports about this unlikely incident to clog your timelines in the days to come.By Erika Marie