The legal battle between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez ramped up this week, as both sides give their testimonies. Recently, Meg’s former bodyguard Justin Edison did not attend trial proceedings when called to testify. While some see this as Meg’s case disintegrating, many have noticed how fishy this seems. A source told Rolling Stone that Edison gave a statement that Lanez apologized to him for shooting Megan.

According to these new reports, Edison primarily contributed to authorities charging Tory in the first place. Apparently, the bodyguard went to the Canadian rapper’s house to get his client’s belongings. After, he claims that Lanez apologized to him for the shooting, and issued a witness statement in reference. However, other witnesses backtracked rather than disappeared, such as Meg’s friend Kelsey Harris.

Regardless, Edison didn’t appear in court to give this testimony, which caused many to raise eyebrows. “Megan bodyguard Justin Edison is now considered a missing person,” one user wrote on Twitter. However, the Los Angeles Police Department told TMZ that there’s no missing person’s case for Edison.

Said user stated, “He was supposed to testify yesterday. He’s the sole reason Tory got charged. He went to Tory house to get Megan’s things, he claim Tory confessed that he shot Meg and now he’s missing out of nowhere, yeah okay.”

Seemingly, authorities in the LAPD dismissed Edison’s disappearance enough to not warrant a missing person’s case. Still, Rolling Stone’s report suggests that there’s a lot of withheld information in this case. Also, if Edison issued that statement and had every intention to testify, it would support the Houston rapper’s emotional testimony. However, things in court are not that easy. As witnesses flip and the case impacts Meg’s personal life, people are unsure of how far this will go.

But what do you think of Edison's testimony, disappearance, and the LAPD's actions? How do you think this case between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez will develop?