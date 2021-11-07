ongoing investigation
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion's Former Bodyguard Said Tory Lanez Apologized For Shooting: ReportThe LAPD also reported that there is no missing person's case open for the bodyguard that was supposed to testify this week.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMan Charged With Murder Of Rapper Snootie WildThe Memphis rapper was killed last February in Houston after a roadside altercation.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBankroll Freddie Accused Of Drug Trafficking, But Wants His Jewelry Back Before TrialThe Arkansas rapper is facing criminal charges, but wants to retrieve his jewelry that was seized in his arrest.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicAstroworld Festival Update: Houston Police Chief Reveals Security Guard Was Injected With DrugsSeveral attendees of the event have been sharing their heartbreaking stories online.By Hayley Hynes