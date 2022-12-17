Authorities have arrested a man and charged him with murdering Memphis rapper Snootie Wild, according to NBC reports on Thursday (December 15th). Moreover, they identified him as 22-year-old Ivory Duke Williams, but revealed no further details about the case. ABC13 reported in February that authorities found Snootie Wild in a ditch suffering from a gunshot wound. He tragically succumbed to them while in the hospital.

NEW ORLEANS, LA – FEBRUARY 20: Rapper Snootie Wild performs at The Rich and Famous All Star Weekend Grand Finale at The Metropolitan on February 20, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

As officials reported, a woman called Houston police around 2 a.m. on February 25th for assistance with a stuck vehicle. She claimed that Snootie, real name LePreston Porter, drew a gun on her as others attempted to help. Later, when gunshots rang, the woman fled the scene with several other vehicles with no knowledge of Porter’s injuries. Then, authorities on the scene found the rapper and transported him to the hospital.

Snootie Wild worked with Yo Gotti’s CMG label and made many hits with Memphis artists such as “Yayo.” Following his untimely passing, his family issued a statement honoring his memory.

“We are devastated by the untimely passing of our beloved LePreston Porter, known to the world as gold-selling and Billboard charting Hip Hop recording artist Snootie Wild,” they wrote. “He meant the world to us. A son, loving boyfriend, brother to four sisters, a father of seven, and a nephew and cousin to a host of others, he held many roles within our family and was a big kid at heart. LePreston was a beautiful, compassionate and talented soul whose presence was ever felt within our family.

“Though we ask for privacy at this time,” it went on, “we invite you to join us in not only remembering him and his music but also supporting our pursuit for answers and a thorough investigation by the Houston, TX police department that will bring his killers to justice.”

What is your favorite Snootie Wild song, album, or related art that still speaks to you? Join us in honoring his memory by revisiting our interview with him here. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest case updates. Rest In Peace Snootie Wild.

